THE OCEAN: il chitarrista David Ramis Åhfeldt lascia il gruppo

|
Il chitarrista David Ramis Åhfeldt ha annunciato la sua separazione dal gruppo prog The Ocean dopo cinque anni di militanza nella band.
Il musicista ha suonato nei dischi Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic e Holocene rispettivamente del 2020 e 2023.
I’ve decided to step down from my position as guitarist of The Ocean.
The reasons are purely personal, and I want to be clear that there’s absolutely no bad blood between any of us. I love the guys deeply and will always be grateful for the experiences we’ve shared over the years.
Without getting too deep into it, I’ve come to realize that I’m no longer happy being involved in the band — and that’s something I can’t ignore.
That said, these past years have been an incredible ride, and I’m thankful to have met so many of you along the way. Your support has meant the world to me.
I’ll be playing my final shows with the band soon, including an epic closing chapter show at hellfestopenair . If you happen to be at any of the shows, please come and say hi — I’d love that.
Much love to you all,
David
Davis è il secondo membro della band, dopo il batterista Paul Seidel, ad aver lasciato il progetto.