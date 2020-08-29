|
PSYCHONAUT: ad ottobre il nuovo album ''World Maker'', online un brano
13/06/2025
Il gruppo post-metal Psychonaut
pubblicherà il nuovo album World Maker
il 24 ottobre 2025 tramite Pelagic Records
. Belgian psychedelic post-metal masters Psychonaut return with news of their highly-anticipated new album World Maker, which is due 24th October via Pelagic Records. In celebration of the news, the trio have unveiled the first glimpse of the record with single 'Endless Currents'.
Watch the video for 'Endless Currents' here:
Pre-order World Maker and stream 'Endless Currents' here: https://orcd.co/psychonaut-worldmaker
'Endless Currents' explodes in a barrage of staccato guitar tapping but mellows to let the powerful, newly pared back lyrics ring out as a call to embrace the flow and follow joy.
The traditional, three-piece line up of Belgian, psychedelic post-metal collective Psychonaut has long belied the compositional prowess, captivating narrative depth and crushing live presence of a band now operating at the forefront of forward-thinking, contemporary heavy music.
A record born of insurmountable joy and simultaneous profound loss; World Maker marks a time of great change for Psychonaut, both personally and musically, as the band burn away the philosophical narrative complexities of previous offerings with a searing, panoramic clarity that implores us to savour the beauty of the now as a means of leaving a legacy for the future.
In the face of life’s soaring highs and desolate lows, World Maker is direct and brave without sacrificing any of Psychonaut’s raw power, creative innovation or inimitable musical depth. Where their previous full-length offerings have charted grand introspective courses through time and space, World Maker is breathtaking in its uncompromising clarity: a father singing to his newborn son as a son bids his own father farewell.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. World Maker
2. Endless Currents
3. You Are The Sky
4. Everything Else Is Just The Weather
5. And You Came With Searing Light
6. Origins
7. All In Time
8. Stargazer
9. All Was Quiet
10. Endless Erosion
