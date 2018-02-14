     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/06/25
SCARDUST
Souls

20/06/25
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM
Vacuum Coeli

20/06/25
LEVERAGE
Gravity

20/06/25
PATRISTIC
Catechesis

20/06/25
BLACK MAJESTY
Oceans of Black

20/06/25
ANGEL OF DAMNATION
Ethereal Blasphemy

20/06/25
HELMS DEEP
Chasing the Dragon

20/06/25
CRYPTOPSY
An Insatiable Violence

20/06/25
ALESTORM
The Thunderfist Chronicles

20/06/25
NAD SYLVAN
Monumentata

CONCERTI

15/06/25
IN FLAMES + LACUNA COIL
ARENA ALPE ADRIA - LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD)

15/06/25
GREEN DAY
FIRENZE ROCKS, VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

16/06/25
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

16/06/25
KING DIAMOND + PARADISE LOST
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

16/06/25
KING DIAMOND + PARADISE LOST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

17/06/25
SLIPKNOT + guests
FERRARA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

17/06/25
DEFTONES
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

19/06/25
FONTAINES D.C.
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

19/06/25
KORPIKLAANI
ROCCA MALATESTIANA - CESENA

20/06/25
KORPIKLAANI + FUROR GALLICO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
LIV SIN: ad agosto esce il nuovo ''Close Your Eyes''
14/06/2025 - 16:40 (47 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/06/2025 - 16:40
LIV SIN: ad agosto esce il nuovo ''Close Your Eyes''
03/09/2022 - 11:25
LIV SIN: ascolta ''King Of Fools'', primo estratto dal nuovo album
10/09/2019 - 14:17
LIV SIN: ecco il video di "Hope Begins To Fade" con Björn 'Speed' Strid
09/08/2019 - 12:06
LIV SIN: online un nuovo lyric video dal prossimo album
18/05/2019 - 21:58
LIV SIN: presentato un primo estratto dal nuovo album
26/04/2019 - 11:33
LIV SIN: a settembre il nuovo album
04/10/2018 - 10:18
LIV SIN: iniziate le registrazioni del secondo album
27/04/2018 - 08:40
LIV SIN: guarda il video di ''Devi's Plaything''
13/04/2018 - 14:56
LIV SIN: ascolta ''Devil's Plaything'' dal nuovo EP
14/02/2018 - 20:13
LIV SIN: guarda il video di The Fall
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/06/2025 - 15:40
TILL LINDEMANN: il video del nuovo singolo ''Und Die Engel Singen''
14/06/2025 - 13:07
KING DIAMOND: il nuovo ''Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920'' sarà pronto prima di Natale
13/06/2025 - 14:44
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: completato il bill dell'edizione 2025
13/06/2025 - 11:13
LORD BELIAL: disponibile l'audio di ''Antichrist''
13/06/2025 - 10:21
HELLOWEEN: ecco il video della nuova ''This Is Tokyo''
13/06/2025 - 08:37
PSYCHONAUT: ad ottobre il nuovo album ''World Maker'', online un brano
13/06/2025 - 08:34
KORPIKLAANI: cancellata la data italiana
13/06/2025 - 08:28
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Blue Nowhere''
13/06/2025 - 08:25
BYZANTINE: ascolta il nuovo album ''Harbingers''
13/06/2025 - 08:23
HELL: ascolta ''Bog'' dal nuovo album ''Submersus''
 
