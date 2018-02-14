LIV SIN: ad agosto esce il nuovo ''Close Your Eyes''

|
I Liv Sin hanno annunciato il nuovo album Close Your Eyes, in arrivo l'8 agosto 2025 per l'etichetta Seek & Strike.
La produzione è stata curata da Tue Madsen, già al alvoro con i Meshuggah.
Il nuovo disco del combo svedese si comporrà di dodici tracce:
01. Praise the Winners
02. Run
03. Close Your Eyes
04. Louder
05. It's Not Your Life
06. Above the Line
07. The Shadow March
08. Shades of the Sun
09. Raven
10. I Refuse
11. The Mask
12. Hold It Together
La titletrack Close Your Eyes è ascoltabile qui sotto: