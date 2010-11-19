PRESTO BALLET: la band di Kurdt Vanderhoof torna con ''Dreamentia''

|
I Presto Ballet, band prog rock fondata dal chitarrista dei Metal Church Kurdt Vanderhoof, pubblicheranno il loro nuovo disco, Dreamentia, il 27 giugno 2025 tramite Rat Pak Records.
L'album sarà un concept album che seguirà la storia di Andy Rottman, personaggio già apparso su Relic of the Modern World del 2012; dopo essersi distaccato dalla tecnologia e dal mondo virtuale, Andy è come "scomparso" dalla società, pur vivendo la sua vita nel mondo reale. Dreamentia segue le sue vicende dopo questa presunta sparizione.
A lato potete vederne l'artwork, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Dreamentia Theme
02. Finding Light
03. Into the Silent City
04. Mumbletypeg
05. The God Machine
06. Fanatic in the Attic
07. Meet "Old Harry"
08. The Quiet Prayers of War
09. Biloxis
10. Thinning the Veil
11. Giving Up the Dangers