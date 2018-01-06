PANOPTICON: i dettagli di ''Laurentian Blue'', ''Songs of Hiraeth'' e un singolo

|
I Panopticon hanno annunciato per il 15 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Nordvis, del loro nuovo album Laurentian Blue e della raccolta di brani del periodo 2009-2011 Songs of Hiraeth.
Di seguito potete ascoltare This Mortal Coil's Rusted.
Tracklist - Laurentian Blue:
01. Liberation Song
02. The Poetry in Roadkill
03. Ever North
04. I Want to Be Alone
05. Flowers in the Ditch
06. An Argument With God
07. Irony and Actuality
08. Down Along the Border
09. This Mortal Coil's Rusted
10. Broken Bars
11. Ely in the Dark
Tracklist - Songs of Hiraeth:
01. The Road to Bergen
02. From Bergen to Jotunheimen
03. The White Mountain View
04. Haunted America II
05. The End is Growing Near
06. A Letter
07. The Eulogy