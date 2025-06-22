IMPERATORE: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records, online un video

|
Gli australiani Imperatore hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto con la ROCKSHOTS Records.
Per celebrare l'avvenimento la band ha pubblicato il video di Shadows of the Gods.
Rockshots Records is thrilled to announce the signing of Australian band IMPERATORE, hailing from Perth and gaining recognition worldwide with their mesmerizing sound - a compelling fusion of heavy rock, powerful progressive elements, and grand operatic drama.
Formed in 2022 by vocalist and guitarist Zoran Cunjack, IMPERATORE quickly turned heads with their self-titled debut album in April 2023, praised universally for its originality, intensity, and distinctive sound. With a bombastic and operatic sound, and a masterful fusion of styles, IMPERATORE delivers music that feels both classical and contemporary, without ever sounding dated.
Their sophomore effort, "Nations, Rise!," released in December 2024, further strengthened the band’s reputation and delivered a solid and sophisticated musical experience.
Here at Rockshots, we fell instantly in love with IMPERATORE's unique sound. In a music landscape often flooded by repetitive styles, IMPERATORE stands out, especially thanks to Zoran Cunjack, a genuine opera singer performing metal, something you definitely won't hear every day. Truly one-of-a-kind!
IMPERATORE is now set to elevate their distinctive sound even further with their third studio album on the way via Rockshots Records.
Follow IMPERATORE and stay tuned over the next few months for the first previews and announcements about the new album!