27/06/25
PUTRIDITY
Morbid Ataraxia

27/06/25
HEATHEN`S EYE
Port Inspiro

27/06/25
FER DE LANCE
Fires on the Mountainside

27/06/25
LORD BELIAL
Unholy Trinity

27/06/25
DEADGUY
Near-Death Travel Services

27/06/25
JAKKO M JAKSZYK
Son of Glen

27/06/25
NICKLAS SONNE
Electric Dreams

27/06/25
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman

27/06/25
MERZBOW
Sedonis

27/06/25
MIZMOR
Mnemonic - Ambient Mosaic

CONCERTI

24/06/25
LINKIN PARK
IPPODROMO SNAI LA MAURA - MILANO

24/06/25
SAVATAGE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

24/06/25
NINE INCH NAILS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - MILANO

25/06/25
GORILLA BISCUITS
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

26/06/25
MILLENCOLIN
BONSAI - VIA DI CORTICELLA 147 - BOLOGNA

26/06/25
GORILLA BISCUITS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

27/06/25
BETH HART
PISTOIA BLUES, PIAZZA DUOMO - PISTOIA

29/06/25
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
FERRARA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

30/06/25
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

30/06/25
DREAM THEATER
MAROSTICA SUMMER FESTIVAL, P.ZA CASTELLO 27 - MAROSTICA (VI)
IMPERATORE: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records, online un video
22/06/2025 - 21:43 (81 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/06/2025 - 21:43
IMPERATORE: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records, online un video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/06/2025 - 00:17
NANOWAR OF STEEL: online l’inedita ‘‘Iride’’
24/06/2025 - 00:16
JACK THE JOKER: i dettagli e un singolo da ''The Devil to Pay in the Backlands''
24/06/2025 - 00:15
UNEN: ad agosto esce il nuovo ‘‘Forever Winter’’, guarda il video di ‘‘Black Heart’’
23/06/2025 - 11:52
REVOCATION: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ''New Gods, New Masters''
23/06/2025 - 11:43
EVANESCENCE: un nuovo disco in studio a inizio 2026
23/06/2025 - 08:00
UPON STONE: il video di ''Fury My Master'' dal nuovo EP ''End Time Lightning''
23/06/2025 - 07:55
DRANW AND QUARTERED: online la titletrack del nuovo album
22/06/2025 - 22:12
NIGHTHAWK: disponibile il singolo ''Can't Say Goodbye''
22/06/2025 - 22:08
AIRBORN: in uscita a settembre il nuovo album
22/06/2025 - 22:02
SUOTANA: in streaming il brano ''Twilight Stream''
 
