BARNABAS SKY: in streaming il brano ''Platform of a Star''

I Barnabas Sky hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Pride & Joy Music, il video di Platform of a Star.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Over the Horizon in uscita il 22 agosto.
Tracklist:
01. The Sign Of The Wolf (ft. Danny Vaughn)
02. One By One (ft. Dirk Kennedy)
03. Platform Of A Star (ft. David Cagle)
04. Over The Horizon (ft. Deibys Artigas)
05. The Only Way (ft. Tony Harnell)
06. Book Of Faces (ft. Conny Lind)
07. Lone Wolf (ft. Lee Small)
08. Dreams (ft. David Cagle)
09. Fire Falls (ft. Danny Vaughn)
10. Scirocco Sands (ft. Dirk Kennedy)