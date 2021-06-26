     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Over the Horizon - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/25
RESPECT FOR ZERO
Overtime [EP]

04/07/25
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Armada Live Over Europe

04/07/25
GAUPA
Fyr

04/07/25
WEALD & WOE
Far From the Light of Heaven

04/07/25
STYGIAN
Dreadlands

04/07/25
SEASONS IN BLACK
Anthropocene

04/07/25
WARKINGS
Armageddon

11/07/25
DIAMOND HEAD
Live and Electric

11/07/25
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT
Abominable Astral Summoning

11/07/25
MIDWIFE
Never Die

CONCERTI

29/06/25
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
FERRARA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

30/06/25
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

30/06/25
DREAM THEATER
MAROSTICA SUMMER FESTIVAL, P.ZA CASTELLO 27 - MAROSTICA (VI)

30/06/25
DREAM THEATER
MAROSTICA SUMMER FESTIVAL - PIAZZA CASTELLO - MAROSTICA (VI)

01/07/25
JUDAS PRIEST + guests
FERRARA SUMMER FESTIVAL, FERRARA PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

01/07/25
DREAM THEATER
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE – LUCCALUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE – LUCCA

01/07/25
DREAM THEATER
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - PIAZZA NAPOLEONE - LUCCA

01/07/25
JUDAS PRIEST + PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS + WARLORD
PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

01/07/25
MARLENE KUNTZ CON ORCHESTRA
SHERWOOD FESTIVAL, PARK NORD STADIO EUGANEO, VIALE NEREO ROCCO – PADOVA

02/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO
BARNABAS SKY: in streaming il brano ''Platform of a Star''
28/06/2025 - 22:00 (57 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/06/2025 - 22:00
BARNABAS SKY: in streaming il brano ''Platform of a Star''
25/11/2022 - 21:01
BARNABAS SKY: in arrivo a gennaio ''What Comes to Light'', ecco il primo singolo
18/10/2021 - 19:45
BARNABAS SKY: ecco un brano da ''Inspirations''
12/09/2021 - 22:05
BARNABAS SKY: i dettagli di ''Inspirations'' ed un primo brano
26/06/2021 - 18:33
BARNABAS SKY: nuovo progetto per Markus Pfeffer
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/06/2025 - 22:04
DIMMU BORGIR: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
28/06/2025 - 21:49
GRAILKNIGHTS: ecco la clip di ''Grail Gym'' da ''Forever''
28/06/2025 - 21:44
TELMA: i dettagli del disco di esordio ''Ανθρωποβόρ
28/06/2025 - 21:41
ROBIN RED: presenta il suo nuovo singolo
28/06/2025 - 21:35
FINNR'S CANE: previsto per agosto l'album omonimo, ascolta il brano ''Twilight Glow''
27/06/2025 - 22:34
HONEYMOON SUITE: disponibile un lyric video dal prossimo album
27/06/2025 - 22:31
NERVOSA: ecco la clip di ''Smashing Heads''
27/06/2025 - 22:17
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: annunciati gli Husqwarnah
27/06/2025 - 22:13
OSI AND THE JUPITER: ascolta ''Lurking Beneath the Pines'' da ''Larvatus''
27/06/2025 - 22:08
JORDFAST: in streaming un singolo da ''Blodsdåd Och Hor''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     