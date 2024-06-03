     
 
30/06/25
RESPECT FOR ZERO
Overtime [EP]

04/07/25
WEALD & WOE
Far From the Light of Heaven

04/07/25
GAUPA
Fyr

04/07/25
SEASONS IN BLACK
Anthropocene

04/07/25
WARKINGS
Armageddon

04/07/25
STYGIAN
Dreadlands

04/07/25
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Armada Live Over Europe

11/07/25
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT
Abominable Astral Summoning

11/07/25
IMPUREZA
Alcázares

11/07/25
LAGUNA
The Ghost of Katrina

30/06/25
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

30/06/25
DREAM THEATER
MAROSTICA SUMMER FESTIVAL, P.ZA CASTELLO 27 - MAROSTICA (VI)

30/06/25
DREAM THEATER
MAROSTICA SUMMER FESTIVAL - PIAZZA CASTELLO - MAROSTICA (VI)

01/07/25
JUDAS PRIEST + guests
FERRARA SUMMER FESTIVAL, FERRARA PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

01/07/25
DREAM THEATER
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE – LUCCALUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE – LUCCA

01/07/25
DREAM THEATER
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - PIAZZA NAPOLEONE - LUCCA

01/07/25
JUDAS PRIEST + PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS + WARLORD
PIAZZA ARIOSTEA - FERRARA

01/07/25
MARLENE KUNTZ CON ORCHESTRA
SHERWOOD FESTIVAL, PARK NORD STADIO EUGANEO, VIALE NEREO ROCCO – PADOVA

02/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

02/07/25
DREAM THEATER
ANFITEATRO DEGLI SCAVI - POMPEI (NA)
DEFACEMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Doomed''
30/06/2025 - 09:12 (24 letture)

30/06/2025 - 09:12
DEFACEMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Doomed''
03/06/2024 - 08:17
DEFACEMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Duality''
30/06/2025 - 09:24
PERTURBATOR: il video di ''Apocalypse Now'' con Kristoffer Rygg
30/06/2025 - 09:21
LOVE IS NOISE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''All Eyes Shut''
30/06/2025 - 09:18
SANGUISUGABOGG: in arrivo il nuovo ''Hideous Aftermath'', online un singolo
28/06/2025 - 22:04
DIMMU BORGIR: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
28/06/2025 - 22:00
BARNABAS SKY: in streaming il brano ''Platform of a Star''
28/06/2025 - 21:49
GRAILKNIGHTS: ecco la clip di ''Grail Gym'' da ''Forever''
28/06/2025 - 21:44
TELMA: i dettagli del disco di esordio ''Ανθρωποβόρ
28/06/2025 - 21:41
ROBIN RED: presenta il suo nuovo singolo
28/06/2025 - 21:35
FINNR'S CANE: previsto per agosto l'album omonimo, ascolta il brano ''Twilight Glow''
27/06/2025 - 22:34
HONEYMOON SUITE: disponibile un lyric video dal prossimo album
 
