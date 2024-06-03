DEFACEMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Doomed''

|
Il gruppo death/black metal Defacement pubblicherà il nuovo album Doomed il 22 agosto 2025 tramite Avantgarde Music.
One year after the acclaimed Duality, international quartet Defacement is about to let hell loose with their fourth studio record, Doomed, once again to be released through Avantgarde Music death metal division Unorthodox Emanations. With members originally from Lybia, Italy and the Netherlands, and now located all across Europe, Defacement embodies the very concept of borderless.
Doomed blends the visceral power of extreme metal with the raw intimacy of spoken word, navigating sonic territory that is both ambient and aggressively dissonant. The lyrical content reflects a tormented psyche caught in a loop of self-denial, metaphysical questioning, and rejection of superficiality. It’s music as therapy, confession, and confrontation—existing in the cracks between structure and collapse.
Enriched by a powerful cover image, Pilgrims, by Norwegian photographer Kjetil Karlsen, and mastered by dissonance overlord Brendan Sloan (Convulsing, Altars), Doomed will be available on August 22nd on CD, LP and digital. US vinyl version in collaboration with Total Dissonance Worship.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Mournful
2. Portrait
3. Unexplainable
4. Forlorn
5. Worthless
6. Unrecognised
7. Clouding
8. Absent
Inoltre è online il singolo Worthless.