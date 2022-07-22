INNUMERABLE FORMS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pain Effulgence''

|
Il gruppo death metal Innumerable Forms pubblicherà il nuovo album Pain Effulgence il 22 agosto 2025 tramite Profound Lore Records.
Pain Effulgence, the third LP from INNUMERABLE FORMS sees founder Justin DeTore and crew, them being guitarists Chris Ulsh (who also handles bass on the LP) and Jensen Ward with drummer Connor Donegan, deliver their most powerful tectonic-shifting release yet. To be released on Aug 22 Pain Effulgence sees INNUMERABLE FORMS elevate the trajectory, initially brought forth with their Punishment In Flesh debut and 2022’s Philosophical Collapse, to a new plateau of megalithic death/doom virtuosity. Old-school early ‘90s Finnish death metal coalescing with early ‘90s UK death/doom (i.e. OLD Paradise Lost and OLD Anathema) continues to be the blueprint upon which INNUMERABLE FORMS contrive their sound from and with Pain Effulgence, it continues to become that much more towering and imposing. Akin to feeling the weight of an immense ancient stone of granite being lowered upon you, overwhelming suffocating darkness and monumental mournful triumph.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Impulse
2. Indignation
3. Blotted Inside
4. Dissonant Drift
5. Ressentiment
6. Overwhelming Subjugation
7. Pain Effulgence
8. Austerity and Attrition
Inoltre è online il singolo Impulse.