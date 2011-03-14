ABRAHAM: i dettagli e un singolo del nuovo ''idsungwüssä''

|
La formazione post-metal Abraham ha annunciato un nuovo disco in studio, idsungwüssä, in arrivo per Pelagic Records il 26 settembre 2025.
La band svizzera ha selezionato dalla tracklist - riportata più avanti - il singolo Naked in a Naked Sky, che potete ascoltare in fondo alla pagina.
Ecco di seguito le canzoni che comporrano l'uscita:
1. Fate of Man Lies in the Stars
2. I Am the Vessel and The Vessel Is Me
3. A Discomposite Shell
4. Naked in a Naked Sky
5. Suurwäut
6. En Tüüfus Tümpu
7. 06.00.40U
8. Home