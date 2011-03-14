     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/07/25
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Armada Live Over Europe

04/07/25
SEASONS IN BLACK
Anthropocene

04/07/25
STYGIAN
Dreadlands

04/07/25
WEALD & WOE
Far From the Light of Heaven

04/07/25
WARKINGS
Armageddon

04/07/25
GAUPA
Fyr

11/07/25
TOXIC YOUTH
Still Hungry

11/07/25
ETERNAL IDOL
Behind a Vision

11/07/25
LAGUNA
The Ghost of Katrina

11/07/25
STYGIAN FAIR
The Hidden Realm

CONCERTI

02/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

02/07/25
DREAM THEATER
ANFITEATRO DEGLI SCAVI - POMPEI (NA)

02/07/25
DREAM THEATER
ANFITEATRO DEGLI SCAVI - POMPEI (NA)

03/07/25
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

03/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
CASA ROSSA ARENA - GORIZIA

04/07/25
DREAM THEATER
TEATRO ANTICO - TAORMINA (ME)

04/07/25
DREAM THEATER
TEATRO ANTICO - TAORMINA (ME)

04/07/25
WARREN HAYNES BAND and more
COMFORT FESTIVAL, VILLA CASATI STAMPA (INGRESSO DA VIA FRATELLI CERVI) - CINISELLO BALSAMO (MI)

04/07/25
MARLENE KUNTZ CON ORCHESTRA
ANFITEATRO DELLE CASCINE ERNESTO DE PASCALE - FIRENZE

05/07/25
VIAGRA BOYS
FLOWERS FESTIVAL – COLLEGNO (TO)
ABRAHAM: i dettagli e un singolo del nuovo ''idsungwüssä''
02/07/2025 - 00:00 (36 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/07/2025 - 00:00
ABRAHAM: i dettagli e un singolo del nuovo ''idsungwüssä''
01/02/2022 - 14:42
ABRAHAM: ascolta la nuova ''Blood Moon, New Alliance''
06/01/2022 - 16:01
ABRAHAM: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Débris de mondes perdus'', guarda il video di ''Verminvisible'
10/12/2021 - 16:21
ABRAHAM: tornano con il nuovo album ''Débris de mondes perdus'', ascolta un brano
12/05/2018 - 18:44
ABRAHAM: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
17/04/2018 - 14:56
ABRAHAM: guarda il video di ''Wind''
08/08/2012 - 07:50
ABRAHAM: ecco il teaser del nuovo disco
14/03/2011 - 14:22
TRENT REZNOR: smentita la partecipazione ad 'Abraham Lincoln
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/07/2025 - 00:07
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta ''Ghosts'' dal nuovo ''OPVS NOIR Vol. 1''
02/07/2025 - 00:01
ARCADEA: ''The Exodus of Gravity'' è il nuovo disco della band di Brann Dailor dei Mastodon
01/07/2025 - 15:37
TURNSTILE: una data in Italia
01/07/2025 - 00:23
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Savior’’
01/07/2025 - 00:22
CALL OF CHARON: ecco ‘‘The Demon King’’ dal nuovo disco ‘‘Tales of Tragedy’’
01/07/2025 - 00:21
DEEP PURPLE: ad agosto l’edizione per i vent’anni di ‘‘Rapture of the Deep’’
30/06/2025 - 19:00
SUN DONT SHINE: online ''Coming Down'', titletrack del prossimo EP
30/06/2025 - 16:08
DEMIURGON: un secondo brano estratto dal nuovo album ''Miasmatic Deathless Chamber''
30/06/2025 - 16:04
INNUMERABLE FORMS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pain Effulgence''
30/06/2025 - 15:58
SUNN O))): una data a Torino
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     