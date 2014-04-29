GORGUTS: stanno lavorando a nuova musica

Tramite i canali social del gruppo, i deathster Gorguts
hanno annunciato di essere a lavoro su nuova musica dichiarando che un nuovo album potrebbe arrivare nel 2026. Hello dear Gorguthians,
Many of you have been asking about new material and updates from the band, so here’s the latest: the guys are currently at Colin Marston’s new studio in Pennsylvania, USA. They’ve just spent three days recording pre-production demos for four new songs intended for the upcoming album.
There’s no official release date yet, but you can expect the album sometime around 2026. Stay tuned!
L'ultima release del gruppo è l'EP Pleiades' Dust
pubblicato nel 2016.