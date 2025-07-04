STEVE PORCARO: ad ottobre esce il disco solista ''The Very Day''

|
Steve Porcaro, membro fondatore dei Toto, tornerà dopo nove anni a pubblicare un disco solista: The Very Day uscirà il 3 ottobre 2025 per Green Hill Music.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. Marylin
2. Miss Jane Sinclair
3. Change (con Michael McDonald)
4. The El
5. Does It Really Matter?
6. Listen to My Heart (con Gardner Cole)
7. Water from the Sky (con Marc Bonilla)
8. Prelude
9. 2x Lover (con Jude Cole)
10. Tonight (con Tab Two)
11. Saints and Angels (con Jason Scheff)
Il primo singolo, Miss Jane Sinclair, è ascoltabile in basso.