11/07/25
HELL
Submersus

11/07/25
DIAMOND HEAD
Live and Electric

11/07/25
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT
Abominable Astral Summoning

11/07/25
IMPUREZA
Alcázares

11/07/25
ETERNAL IDOL
Behind a Vision

11/07/25
LAGUNA
The Ghost of Katrina

11/07/25
STYGIAN FAIR
The Hidden Realm

11/07/25
BORN OF OSIRIS
Through Shadows

11/07/25
FLOATING
Hesitating Lights

11/07/25
MIDWIFE
Never Die

CONCERTI

06/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
NOISY NAPLES FEST – ARENA FLEGREA - NAPOLI

06/07/25
TILL LINDEMANN + LACUNA COIL
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE - LUCCA

08/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
COLLISIONI FESTIVAL - ALBA (CN)

08/07/25
ALICE COOPER
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK - BOLOGNA

08/07/25
SPARKS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

09/07/25
WOLFMOTHER and more
COMFORT FESTIVAL, VILLA CASATI STAMPA (INGRESSO DA VIA FRATELLI CERVI) - CINISELLO BALSAMO (MI)

10/07/25
SCORPIONS
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE - LUCCA

10/07/25
SCORPIONS
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

10/07/25
WOLFMOTHER + DIRTY HONEY
ACIELOAPERTO FESTIVAL / ROCCA MALATESTIANA, VIA CIA DEGLI ORDELAFFI 8 - CESENA

10/07/25
BLACKBERRY SMOKE + PAUL GILBERT
PISTOIA BLUES, PIAZZA DUOMO - PISTOIA
STEVE PORCARO: ad ottobre esce il disco solista ''The Very Day''
06/07/2025 - 15:50 (36 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/07/2025 - 15:50
STEVE PORCARO: ad ottobre esce il disco solista ''The Very Day''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/07/2025 - 16:04
BRUCE DICKINSON: ascolta la nuova versione di ''Gods of War''
06/07/2025 - 15:37
LAMB OF GOD: una cover di ''Children of the Grave'' dei Black Sabbath
05/07/2025 - 12:05
DEMON HUNTER: guarda il video della nuova ''Sorrow Light the Way''
05/07/2025 - 11:49
IMPUREZA: ''Reconquistar Al-Ándalus'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Alcázares'
05/07/2025 - 11:25
VICIOUS RUMORS: ascolta ''Crack the Sky in Half'' dal nuovo ''The Devil's Asylum''
04/07/2025 - 14:34
BLACKBRAID: in streaming un brano da ''Blackbraid III''
04/07/2025 - 14:30
RIMMAR: ascolta ''Mighty Messenger'' con Fabio Lione
04/07/2025 - 14:26
FM: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo album
04/07/2025 - 14:22
ARCANE TALES: disponibile il lyric video di ''The Endless Wearing Fight'''
04/07/2025 - 14:04
VERSENGOLD: presentano il singolo ''Klabauterfrau''
 
