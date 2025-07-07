THEURGION: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''All Under Heaven''

|
Il gruppo doom metal Theurgon pubblicherà il disco di debutto All Under Heaven l'8 agosto 2025 tramite Profound Lore Records.
THEURGION are a new doom metal entity featuring members involved in bands such as Chaos Moon, Krieg, Häxanu, Kveldstimer, and Collier d’Ombre (to name just a few) who play towering and melancholic death/traditional doom metal. All Under Heaven is embodied by seven exalted sculptured monuments, a transcendent call mustering in the winds and shadowed in the blind lights…
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Mourning Tide
2. Lavender and Silver
3. Thrice-Named
4. The Storm
5. Seven Sparrows
6. All Under Heaven
7. Amaya
Inoltre è online il singolo The Storm.