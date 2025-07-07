     
 
11/07/25
ETERNAL IDOL
Behind a Vision

11/07/25
HELL
Submersus

11/07/25
LAGUNA
The Ghost of Katrina

11/07/25
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT
Abominable Astral Summoning

11/07/25
STYGIAN FAIR
The Hidden Realm

11/07/25
FLOATING
Hesitating Lights

11/07/25
BORN OF OSIRIS
Through Shadows

11/07/25
IMPUREZA
Alcázares

11/07/25
FRONT ROW WARRIORS
Running Out of Time

11/07/25
DIAMOND HEAD
Live and Electric

08/07/25
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
COLLISIONI FESTIVAL - ALBA (CN)

08/07/25
ALICE COOPER
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK - BOLOGNA

08/07/25
SPARKS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

09/07/25
WOLFMOTHER and more
COMFORT FESTIVAL, VILLA CASATI STAMPA (INGRESSO DA VIA FRATELLI CERVI) - CINISELLO BALSAMO (MI)

10/07/25
SCORPIONS
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE - LUCCA

10/07/25
SCORPIONS
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - LUCCA

10/07/25
WOLFMOTHER + DIRTY HONEY
ACIELOAPERTO FESTIVAL / ROCCA MALATESTIANA, VIA CIA DEGLI ORDELAFFI 8 - CESENA

10/07/25
BLACKBERRY SMOKE + PAUL GILBERT
PISTOIA BLUES, PIAZZA DUOMO - PISTOIA

11/07/25
BLACKBERRY SMOKE TREVES BLUES BAND and more
COMFORT FESTIVAL, VILLA CASATI STAMPA (INGRESSO DA VIA FRATELLI CERVI) - CINISELLO BALSAMO (MI)

13/07/25
IRON MAIDEN + AVATAR
STADIO EUGANEO - PADOVA
THEURGION: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''All Under Heaven''
08/07/2025 - 09:31 (43 letture)

08/07/2025 - 09:31
08/07/2025 - 09:49
MAWIZA: il video di ''Ti Inan Paw-Pawkan'' con Joe Duplantier
08/07/2025 - 09:44
GEOFF TATE: una data a Venezia il 19 luglio
08/07/2025 - 09:40
ANAL VOMIT: i dettagli della data di Torino
08/07/2025 - 09:34
BRENT HINDS: una data a Milano per l'ex Mastodon
08/07/2025 - 00:11
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta l'inedita ''Strangers in Paradise''
08/07/2025 - 00:01
ANGEL WITCH: addio al membro fondatore Kevin Riddles
08/07/2025 - 00:00
PEARL JAM: Matt Cameron lascia il gruppo
07/07/2025 - 16:38
BARDOMAGNO: aggiunte tre date in inverno
07/07/2025 - 16:25
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: previsto per il mese di settembre il nuovo ''Innern''
07/07/2025 - 16:23
SKYTRIBE: in streaming un nuovo singolo
 
