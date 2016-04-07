     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/07/25
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
Grizzly

18/07/25
OSI AND THE JUPITER
Larvatus

18/07/25
RAMONDA
The Walls Are Crumbling Down

18/07/25
CALICO JACK
Jack Speak Shanties [EP]

18/07/25
JOE BONAMASSA
Breakthrough

18/07/25
ENTRAILS
Grip of Ancient Evil

18/07/25
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS
A Void Within Existence

18/07/25
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
20 Years of Five Finger Death Punch (Best Of - Volume 1)

18/07/25
STYX
Circling from Above

18/07/25
BUSH
I Beat Loneliness

CONCERTI

13/07/25
IRON MAIDEN + AVATAR
STADIO EUGANEO - PADOVA

13/07/25
SATCHVAI BAND
COMFORT FESTIVAL, VILLA CASATI STAMPA (INGRESSO DA VIA FRATELLI CERVI) - CINISELLO BALSAMO (MI)

13/07/25
SATCHVAI BAND
VILLA CASATI STAMPA - CINISELLO BALSAMO (MI)

13/07/25
ROBERT PLANT PRESENTS SAVING GRACE FEAT. SUZI DIAN
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE – LUCCALUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL, PIAZZA NAPOLEONE – LUCCA

15/07/25
EUROPE
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK - BOLOGNA

15/07/25
SATCHVAI BAND
PORDENONE BLUES FESTIVAL, PARCO DI SAN VALENTINO, VIA S. VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/25
SATCHVAI BAND
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/25
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
PISTOIA BLUES, PIAZZA DUOMO - PISTOIA

16/07/25
SATCHVAI BAND
UMBRIA JAZZ, ARENA SANTA GIULIANA – VIA BALDASSARRE ORSINI - PERUGIA

16/07/25
W.A.S.P.
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)
FIRESPAWN: ritornano in attività con un nuovo cantante
11/07/2025 - 16:12 (71 letture)

RECENSIONI
62
ARTICOLI
07/04/2016
Intervista
FIRESPAWN
Intervista a Victor Brandt
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/07/2025 - 16:12
FIRESPAWN: ritornano in attività con un nuovo cantante
31/05/2019 - 17:46
FIRESPAWN: guarda il video di ''The Gallows End''
03/05/2019 - 18:02
FIRESPAWN: disponibile il brano ''The Hunter''
12/04/2019 - 18:02
FIRESPAWN: ascolta la nuova ''The Great One''
20/03/2019 - 20:37
FIRESPAWN: copertina e data di uscita di 'Abominate'
25/10/2017 - 18:17
FIRESPAWN: ecco il video di Full Of Hate
21/04/2017 - 16:31
FIRESPAWN: guarda un nuovo video
24/03/2017 - 12:37
FIRESPAWN: ascolta la nuova ''Death By Impalement''
17/02/2017 - 18:45
FIRESPAWN: ascolta il brano ''Blood Eagle''
01/02/2017 - 16:40
FIRESPAWN: ecco la copertina ed i primi dettagli del secondo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/07/2025 - 22:11
HEARTS ON FIRE: in arrivo a fine mese il secondo album ''Signs & Wonders''
11/07/2025 - 22:05
BABYMETAL: ecco il nuovo singolo con i Bloodywood
11/07/2025 - 21:47
PANOPTICON: ascolta il singolo ''Ever North''
11/07/2025 - 21:42
VISION DIVINE: annunciano il ritorno di Oleg Smirnoff in formazione
11/07/2025 - 16:16
FLOATING: tutto il nuovo ''Hesitating Lights'' in streaming
11/07/2025 - 16:10
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT: in streaming il nuovo ''Abominable Astral Summoning''
11/07/2025 - 16:08
AMORPHIS: diffuso il videoclip di ''Bones''
11/07/2025 - 16:05
PARADISE LOST: ecco il video di ''Serpent On The Cross''
11/07/2025 - 16:02
DEATHHAMMER: ad agosto il nuovo ''Crimson Dawn'', ascolta un brano
11/07/2025 - 15:59
NOVEMBRE: ascolta la nuova ''Days of Nova''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     