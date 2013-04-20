CRYPTOPSY: un trailer per la nuova edizione di ''Blasphemy Made Fresh''

|
I Cryptopsy hanno annunciato per il 18 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Season of Mist, della riedizione del loro disco di esordio Blasphemy Made Fresh.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un trailer.
Tracklist:
01. Defenestration
02. Abigor ft. Alexander Jones of Undeath
03. Born Headless ft. Johnny Ciardullo of Carcosa
04. Swine of the Cross ft. Bridget Lynch of Stabbing
05. Gravaged ft. Ben Deurr of Shadow of Intent
06. Open Face Surgery ft. Mallika Sundaramurthy of Emasculator X Billy Strings
07. Pathological Frolic ft. All guest vocalists
CD 2 - Live in Regina '95
01. Defenestration
02. Open Face Surgery
03. Memories of Blood
04. Graves of the Fathers
05. Born Headless
06. Serial Messiah
07. Mutant Christ
08. Benedictine Convulsions
09. Gravaged (A Cryptopsy)
10. Back to the Worms