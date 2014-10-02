NINE INCH NAILS: a settembre esce ''Tron - Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)''

Nel 2024 era stato annunciato
che i Nine Inch Nails
sarebbero tornati con un nuovo album nel 2025, realizzando la colonna sonora di TRON: Ares
, terzo film della saga cinematografica di TRON
, avviata negli Anni Ottanta.
Ora, giungono conferme e dettaglia riguardo: Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
vedrà la luce il 19 settembre 2025 per Interscope Records
.
La band ha reso disponibile il primo singolo del disco, As Alive as You Need Me to Be
, che risulta essere anche il primo inedito del gruppo da cinque anni a questa parte (l'ultimo disco, Ghosts VI: Locusts
, risale al 2020). Il pezzo è disponibile in calce alla notizia per l'ascolto; la traccia è inclusa anche nell'ultimo trailer ufficiale del film, che vede protagonisti Jared Leto
dei 30 Seconds To Mars
e Jeff Bridges
, già star del primo film nel 1982.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Init
02. Forked Reality
03. As Alive as You Need Me to Be
04. Echoes
05. This Changes Everything
06. In the Image Of
07. I Know You Can Feel It
08. Permanence
09. Infiltrator
10. 100% Expendable
11. Still Remains
12. Who Wants to Live Forever?
13. Building Better Worlds
14. Target Identified
15. Daemonize
16. Empathetic Response
17. What Have You Done?
18. A Question of Trust
19. Ghost in the Machine
20. No Going Back
21. Nemesis
22. New Directive
23. Out in the World
24. Shadow Over Me