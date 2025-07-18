THE THEANDER EXPRESSION: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo album

|
I The Theander Expression - progetto del polistrumentista svedese Andrée Theander - hanno annunciato per il 19 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro nuovo album Chaos, Dreams & Love.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Did You Ever Intend To Stay?con la partecipazione di August Rauer dei Creye.
Tracklist:
01. The Pursuit Of Serenity
02. Too Many Miles, Too Little Time
03. I’m Moving On (Like You)
04. Locked Out In The Cold
05. Here And Now
06. A New Strange Kind Of Emotion
07. Did You Ever Intend To Stay?
08. Free With A Broken Heart