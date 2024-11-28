     
 
BLACKBRIAR: ad agosto esce ''A Thousand Little Deaths'', ascolta ''A Last Sigh of Bliss''
21/07/2025 - 12:17 (97 letture)

Cecco il fornaio
Lunedì 21 Luglio 2025, 20.54.13
3
I Prophilax invece direbbero citando una loro canzone \"Zora daccela ancora!\" ah ah ah!
progster78
Lunedì 21 Luglio 2025, 20.51.16
2
Il pezzo è senza infamia e senza lode,la cantante ha una buona voce...il grande Giovanni Storti nei panni di Nico la definirebbe \"un bel figotto paciarotto\"
★Andrea★
Lunedì 21 Luglio 2025, 20.20.51
1
Sempre brava, con una bellissima e particolare voce. Ed è pure una bella pupa la nostra Zora.
