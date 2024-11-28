BLACKBRIAR: ad agosto esce ''A Thousand Little Deaths'', ascolta ''A Last Sigh of Bliss''

La formazione olandese dei Blackbriar
pubblicherà il 22 agosto 2025 il nuovo album A Thousand Little Deaths
tramite Nuclear Blast Records
.
A lato trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:01. Bluebeard's Chamber
02. The Hermit and the Lover
03. The Fossilized Widow
04. My Lonely Crusade
05. Floriography
06. The Catastrophe That is Us
07. A Last Sigh of Bliss
08. Green Light Across the Bay
09. I Buried Us
10. Harpy
Il nuovo singolo promozionale si intitola A Last Sigh of Bliss
ed è ascoltabile in calce alla notizia. Un precedente singolo, Floriography
, è disponibile a questo indirizzo
.