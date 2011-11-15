MYRATH: ad agosto esce la prima raccolta, ''Reflections''

|
I tunisini Myrath annunciano per il 22 agosto 2025 la loro prima raccolta, il best of Reflections, che arriverà nei negozi tramite la fidata etichetta earMUSIC.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Believer
2. Merciless Times
3. Beyond the Stars
4. Born to Survive
5. Get Your Freedom Back
6. Nobody Lives
7. Into the Light
8. Dance
9. Endure the Silence
10. Candles Cry
11. Duat
12. Wide Shut
13. Tales of the Sands
14. Madness (Live in Carthage)
Il primo singolo, Believer, è stato pubblicato anche in formato fisico, con una versione inedita del brano pensata per il karaoke come Lato B; qui sotto, trovate il video ufficiale del pezzo: