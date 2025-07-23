     
 
25/07/25
FEUERSCHWANZ
Knightclub

25/07/25
HEARTS ON FIRE
Signs & Wonders

25/07/25
AZURE EMOTE
Cryptic Aura

25/07/25
HONEYMOON SUITE
Wake Me Up When The Suns Goes Down

25/07/25
KILL EVERYTHING
Headless Cum Dumpster

25/07/25
FIRST LIGHT
Elemental

25/07/25
SALTATIO MORTIS
Weltenwanderer – Von Träumen & Krawall [Compilation]

25/07/25
KONTUSION
Insatiable Lust For Death

25/07/25
CINEASTRE
Hymnen an die Nacht

25/07/25
TELMA
Ανθρωποβόρος

CONCERTI

25/07/25
ORIANTHI
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

30/07/25
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
UNALTROFESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA MUSICA, VIA ENZO JANNACCI - SEGRATE (MI)

01/08/25
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE, VIA APPIA NUOVA 1245 - ROMA

02/08/25
THE DARKNESS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO – MAJANO (UD)

02/08/25
MAGNOLIA STONE FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

02/08/25
THE DARKNESS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - UDINE

05/08/25
WARDRUNA
ANFITEATRO DEGLI SCAVI - POMPEI (NA)

07/08/25
WARDRUNA
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

21/08/25
AMA MUSIC FEST (day two)
AMA MUSIC FEST - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

21/08/25
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL 2025
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - NOVEGRO/TREGAREZZO (MI)
RISEN ATLANTIS: Frank Beck dei Gamma Ray debutta con ''Power to the Past''
24/07/2025 - 11:56 (54 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/07/2025 - 11:56
RISEN ATLANTIS: Frank Beck dei Gamma Ray debutta con ''Power to the Past''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/07/2025 - 12:21
STONED JESUS: i dettagli di ''Songs to Sun'' e il primo singolo ''Shadowland''
24/07/2025 - 11:47
SWEET FREEDOM: ecco ''Another Day'' dal prossimo disco in studio
24/07/2025 - 10:51
KONTUSION: il debutto ''Insatiable Lust For Death'' in streaming
24/07/2025 - 10:46
HEAVEN SHALL BURN: una data in Italia con i The Halo Effect
24/07/2025 - 10:43
INTERNAL BLEEDING: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Settle All Scores'', ascolta un brano
24/07/2025 - 10:40
NAILED TO OBSCURITY: online il video ufficiale di ''Generation of the Void''
24/07/2025 - 10:36
STONE JESUS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs To Sun''
24/07/2025 - 10:32
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: diffuso il videoclip di ''To Rid Myself of Truth''
23/07/2025 - 11:19
THRICE: ad ottobre esce il nuovo album ‘‘Horizons/West’’, ascolta il primo singolo
23/07/2025 - 11:01
LANDFALL: guarda la clip di ''SOS''
 
