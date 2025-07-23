RISEN ATLANTIS: Frank Beck dei Gamma Ray debutta con ''Power to the Past''

|
I Risen Atlantis, nuovo progetto musicale di Frank Beck dei Gamma Ray, pubblicheranno il prossimo 26 settembre 2025 il loro disco d'esordio, Power to the Past, tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
L’album è stato registrato e prodotto da Alessandro Del Vecchio e Brett Jones.
Il primo singolo del disco, Glory for the Brave, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
La copertina è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è riportata qui sotto:
1. Forever Spoken
2. Glory for the Brave
3. Legacy Divine
4. Sea of Tranquillity
5. Mystic Maze
6. No Hell for the Good
7. Trapped in Heaven
8. Lost in Time
9. A Million Miles Away
10. Power to the Past
11. Wrong Destiny