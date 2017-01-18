BEYOND THE BLACK: i dettagli e la titletrack del nuovo ''Break the Silence''

|
I tedeschi Beyond the Black daranno alle stampe per Nuclear Blast Records un nuovo disco in studio, intitolato Break the Silence, in data 9 gennaio 2026.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Rising High
02. Break the Silence
03. The Art of Being Alone (con i Lord of the Lost)
04. Let There Be Rain (con The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices)
05. Ravens
06. The Flood
07. Can You Hear Me (con Asami dei LOVEBITES)
08. (La Vie Est Un) Cinéma
09. Hologram
10. Weltschmerz
La titletrack, scelta come nuovo singolo promozionale, è ascoltabile qui sotto: