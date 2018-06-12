DAUGHTRY: i dettagli dell'EP ''Shock to the System (Part Two)''

I Daughtry
di Chris Daughtry
hanno pubblicato il 27 settembre 2024 il loro ultimo EP, Shock to the System (Part One)
, tramite Big Machine Rock
, filiale di Big Machine Label Group
.
La band ha ora annunciato Shock to the System (Part Two)
, in arrivo per la medesima etichetta in data 12 settembre 2025.
Il nuovo singolo, The Bottom
, è ascoltabile in basso, mentre di seguito è consultabile la tracklist:01. The Seeds
02. Divided
03. The Day I Die
04. The Bottom
05. Terrified
06. Razor
07. Antidote
Il precedente singolo, The Day I Die
, è ascoltabile a questo indirizzo
.