     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/08/25
TO THE GRAVE
Everyone’s STILL A Murderer

01/08/25
FIT FOR A KING
Lonely God

01/08/25
KAYO DOT
Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason

01/08/25
THE ARMED
The Future Is Here and Everything Needs to Be Destroyed

01/08/25
ESKAPISM
Skresnava

05/08/25
AVERSIONS CROWN
A Voice from the Outer Dark

08/08/25
PHANTOM FIRE
Phantom Fire

08/08/25
THEURGION
All Under Heaven

08/08/25
CYTOLYSIS
Surge of Cruelty

08/08/25
LORD OF THE LOST
OPVS NOIR Vol. 1

CONCERTI

30/07/25
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
UNALTROFESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA MUSICA, VIA ENZO JANNACCI - SEGRATE (MI)

01/08/25
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE, VIA APPIA NUOVA 1245 - ROMA

02/08/25
THE DARKNESS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO – MAJANO (UD)

02/08/25
MAGNOLIA STONE FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

02/08/25
THE DARKNESS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - UDINE

05/08/25
WARDRUNA
ANFITEATRO DEGLI SCAVI - POMPEI (NA)

07/08/25
WARDRUNA
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL - SERRAVALLE DI CHIENTI (MC)

21/08/25
AMA MUSIC FEST (day two)
AMA MUSIC FEST - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

21/08/25
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL 2025
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - NOVEGRO/TREGAREZZO (MI)

22/08/25
KATATONIA + PRIMORDIAL
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)
DEMON HUNTER: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘There Was a Light Here’’, in uscita a settembre
30/07/2025 - 00:11 (44 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/07/2025 - 00:11
DEMON HUNTER: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘There Was a Light Here’’, in uscita a settembre
05/07/2025 - 12:05
DEMON HUNTER: guarda il video della nuova ''Sorrow Light the Way''
07/06/2025 - 14:54
DEMON HUNTER: ascolta l'inedita ''Light Bends''
02/05/2025 - 12:39
DEMON HUNTER: il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''I'm Done''
10/05/2024 - 08:28
DEMON HUNTER: pubblicano la nuova ''Black Stained Glass''
02/09/2022 - 16:49
DEMON HUNTER: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Master''
27/08/2022 - 12:12
DEMON HUNTER: ''Exile'' è stato posticipato a fine ottobre
19/08/2022 - 18:33
DEMON HUNTER: ascolta ''Godless'' con Richie Faulkner dei Judas Priest
08/08/2022 - 09:59
DEMON HUNTER: ascolta ''Heaven Don’t Cry'' dal nuovo album
16/07/2022 - 08:45
DEMON HUNTER: ascolta ''Defense Mechanism'' con Max Cavalera
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/07/2025 - 00:12
STRYPER: ‘‘Still the Light’’ è il primo singolo dal nuovo disco natalizio
30/07/2025 - 00:11
BUSH: il video di ‘‘Scars'' dal nuovo ‘'I Beat Loneliness''
29/07/2025 - 10:54
KORYPHEUS: i dettagli di ''Gilgamesh'' e il singolo ''Odysseus''
29/07/2025 - 10:48
PHANTOM FIRE: presentano il nuovo singolo dal loro album omonimo
28/07/2025 - 12:08
TRIVIUM: al lavoro su un nuovo EP e un nuovo album, a breve un singolo
28/07/2025 - 12:10
IMPERIALIST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Prime''
28/07/2025 - 12:05
DESPISED ICON: annunciato il nuovo album ''Shadow Work''
28/07/2025 - 11:57
DAUGHTRY: i dettagli dell'EP ''Shock to the System (Part Two)''
28/07/2025 - 11:51
THREE DAYS GRACE: ascolta ''Kill Me Fast'' dal nuovo album ''Alienation''
26/07/2025 - 17:33
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: collaborano con il cantante spagnolo Huecco per il singolo ''Fuego Valyrio''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     