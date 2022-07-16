DEMON HUNTER: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘There Was a Light Here’’, in uscita a settembre

Dopo l’ultima serie di singoli pubblicati, la notizia era nell’aria: i Demon Hunter
pubblicheranno tramite Weapons MFG
- la loro etichetta di proprietà - il loro prossimo disco in studio, There Was a Light Here
, in data 12 settembre 2025.
Il disco sarà dedicato alla memoria della madre del cantante Ryan Clark
. La produzione è stata curata dallo stesso Clark
e dal chitarrista Jeremiah Scott
.
La tracklist è elencata di seguito: 01. My Place in the Dirt
02. Sorrow Light the Way
03. Light Bends
04. The Pain in Me is Gone
05. By a Thread
06. I'm Done
07. Ouroboros
08. Breaking Through Me
09. Overwhelming Closure
10. Hang the Fire
11. Reflected
12. There Was a Light Here
Tramite questo link
potete ascoltare l’ultimo singolo pubblicato, Sorrow Light the Way
.