BINARY ORDER: a settembre la raccolta ''Thrown Away'', ascolta la cover dei Papa Roach

Il progetto industrial metal solista Binary Order pubblicherà in data 4 settembre 2025 una raccolta di cover e remix intitolata Thrown Away.
A lato trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Thrown Away (Papa Roach Cover) – 04:08
2. Parasite (Bleeding Mix)
3. Feel Again (Judge Drejj Remix)
4. Skin (Vol A.D. Remix)
5. Face Beneath the Waves (Shinigami IND Remix)
6. Failed to Live (ELEVEN-FX Remix)
7. The New Flesh (My-Dying-Robot Remix)
8. A Good Death (Arcadmix Remix)
9. The Hands of Time (Irreversible Mix)
10. Watching It Burn (The Witch Said No Remix)
Il primo singolo è anche la traccia d'apertura del disco, ossia la cover di Thrown Away dei Papa Roach: