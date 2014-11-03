AD NAUSEAM: in arrivo il live album ''Live at Roadburn''

|
Il progetto dissonant death metal Ad Nauseam pubblicherà il disco dal vivo Live At Roadburn il 19 settembre 2025 tramite Avantgarde Music.
While waiting for their third full-length studio record, here at Avantgarde Music we are glad to announce the release of Live at Roadburn, the first official live album from Italian technical death metal pioneers Ad Nauseam. This recording captures the band’s stunning performance at Roadburn Festival 2023 in Tilburg, Netherlands, delivering an immersive document of one of the most visceral and cerebral showcases in contemporary extreme metal.
Recorded live on April 22, 2023, Live at Roadburn immerses listeners into Ad Nauseam’s intricately brutal universe: razor‑sharp riffs, labyrinthine song structures, relentless tempo shifts, and dissonant harmonic explorations framed within a transcendent live context. On such occasion, the band performed their 2021 sophomore studio album Imperative Imperceptible Impulse in its entirety, each track reflecting their mastery of technical precision and avant-garde intensity, revealing the uncompromising force that defines the Italians on-stage presence.
The album was mixed and mastered by the band themselves, maintaining their signature ethos of full creative control and analog fidelity. Listeners can expect a visceral sonic experience — raw, yet immaculately detailed — where every nuance of the performance is preserved and enhanced
Ad Nauseam’s Live at Roadburn will be released worldwide on September 19th, 2025 on CD and double LP in a die-cut sleeve via Avantgarde Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sub Specie Aeternitatis
2. Inexorably Ousted Sente
3. Coincidentia Oppositorum
4. Imperative Imperceptible Impulse
5. Horror Vacui
6. Human Interface To No God
Inoltre è online l'estratto Coincidentia Oppositorum.