DRAGONFORCE: collaborano con Netflix per l'anime DanDaDan

Il cantante dei Dragonforce Marc Hudson ha rivelato di aver collaborato con Netflix per quanto riguarda la versione doppiata dell'anime DanDaDan.
Il cantante ha interpretato come Voice Actor il cantante degli Hayashi nel corso del sesto episodio della seconda stagione dell'acclamato anime.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole e vedere l'estratto relativo.
“I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I had the incredible opportunity to be a voice actor in Dan Da Dan—one of my all-time favourite anime series! I play the role of the vocalist for Hayashi in Season 2, Episode 6, and getting to perform the exorcism song as part of the character was an absolute blast. After making Starbound Stories, an album deeply inspired by anime, I was so happy to be invited to actually sing on an anime—it felt like everything had come full circle. This show is wild, creative, and full of heart, and it was a real privilege to be a part of it. As the vocalist of DRAGONFORCE, I’ve had the chance to perform on some amazing songs and albums, but this was a whole new and exciting experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode!”