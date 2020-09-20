     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/08/25
HAUNT
Ignite

15/08/25
UNLEASHED
Fire Upon Your Lands

15/08/25
WARMEN
Band of Brothers

15/08/25
ELLEFSON-SOTO
Unbreakable

15/08/25
BAEST
Colossal

15/08/25
AURI
III – Candles & Beginnings

15/08/25
AURI
III - Candles & Beginnings

15/08/25
CHEVELLE
Bright as Blasphemy

15/08/25
MARTYR
Dark Believer

15/08/25
PANOPTICON
Songs of Hiraeth [Collection]

CONCERTI

21/08/25
AMA MUSIC FEST (day two)
AMA MUSIC FEST - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

21/08/25
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL 2025
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - NOVEGRO/TREGAREZZO (MI)

22/08/25
KATATONIA + PRIMORDIAL
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

23/08/25
SUMMEROCK FESTIVAL
PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

24/08/25
APOCALYPTICA
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

30/08/25
POWER METAL LEGACY 2025
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/09/25
NEWDRESS + NABLA OPERATOR
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

09/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

10/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

12/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: i dettagli di ''Babylon'' e un nuovo singolo
09/08/2025 - 11:52 (57 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/08/2025 - 11:52
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: i dettagli di ''Babylon'' e un nuovo singolo
08/07/2025 - 00:11
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta l'inedita ''Strangers in Paradise''
10/05/2025 - 11:01
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta la nuova ''Time to Listen''
08/04/2025 - 11:01
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: entrano in Reigning Phoenix Music e pubblicano ''It Takes Two to Tango
29/05/2021 - 11:48
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: disponibile il terzo singolo ‘‘Every Heart Is Burning’' dal nuovo EP
29/04/2021 - 19:44
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta ‘‘Face of a Stranger’' dal nuovo EP in uscita ad agosto
20/09/2020 - 18:26
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: presentano la canzone ''Where the Angels Fly''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/08/2025 - 11:43
HALESTORM: guarda la clip di ''Like a Woman Can''
09/08/2025 - 11:33
GLENN HUGHES: ''Into the Fade'' è il nuovo singolo dal disco solista ''Chosen''
08/08/2025 - 11:40
ROYAL REPUBLIC: disponibile la cover di ''I'm So Excited'' delle The Pointed Sisters
08/08/2025 - 11:35
BABYMETAL: ecco la clip di ''My Queen''
08/08/2025 - 10:43
ROBIN RED: diffuso un nuovo brano
08/08/2025 - 10:40
AMORPHIS: presentano il singolo ''Dancing Shadow''
08/08/2025 - 10:30
DRAGONFORCE: collaborano con Netflix per l'anime DanDaDan
08/08/2025 - 09:44
BRUCE DICKINSON: nuovo album solista previsto per il 2027
08/08/2025 - 09:33
TRIVIUM: pubblicano il singolo ''Bury Me with My Screams'' e annunciano l'EP ''Struck Dead''
08/08/2025 - 09:20
SAVING ABEL: il video ufficiale di ''Keep Swinging''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     