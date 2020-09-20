DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: i dettagli di ''Babylon'' e un nuovo singolo

I Dirkschneider & The Old Gang
, il progetto degli ex-Accept Udo Dirkscheider
, Peter Baltes
e Stefan Kaufmann
, hanno in programma la pubblicazione del proprio disco d'esordio, Babylon
, in data 3 ottobre 2025 tramite Reigning Phoenix Music
.
A si9nistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:1. It Takes Two to Tango
2. Babylon
3. Hellbreaker
4. Time to Listen
5. Strangers in Paradise
6. Dead Man’s Hand
7. The Law of a Madman
8. Metal Sons
9. Propaganda
10. Blindfold
11. Batter the Power
12. Beyond the End of Time
Numerosi sono i singoli già tratti dal disco; l'ultimo, Dead Man's Hand
, composto dalla tastierista Manuela Bibert
, è ascoltabile in calce alla notizia. Il primo, It Takes Two to Tango
, è ascoltabile invece a questo indirizzo
.