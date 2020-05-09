TERRA ATLANTICA: presentano il singolo ''Land of Submarines'' dal nuovo ''Oceans''

|
I power metaller tedeschi Terra Atlantica hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Scarlet Records, il video di Land of Submarines.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Oceans in uscita il 26 settembre.
Tracklist:
01. Ocean Fever
02. Back To The Sea
03. Hoist The Sail
04. Caribbean Shores
05. Turn Of The Tide
06. Through The Water And The Waves (featuring Piet Sielck/Iron Savior)
07. Where My Brothers Await
08. Land Of Submarines
09. Raven In The Dark
10. To The Realm Of Gods
11. Oceans Of Eternity