13/08/25
HAUNT
Ignite

15/08/25
HAMMER KING
Make Metal Royal Again

15/08/25
BAEST
Colossal

15/08/25
UNLEASHED
Fire Upon Your Lands

15/08/25
WARMEN
Band of Brothers

15/08/25
ELLEFSON-SOTO
Unbreakable

15/08/25
AURI
III – Candles & Beginnings

15/08/25
AURI
III - Candles & Beginnings

15/08/25
PANOPTICON
Laurentian Blue

15/08/25
PANOPTICON
Songs of Hiraeth [Collection]

21/08/25
AMA MUSIC FEST (day two)
AMA MUSIC FEST - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

21/08/25
BATTLEFIELD METAL FESTIVAL 2025
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - NOVEGRO/TREGAREZZO (MI)

22/08/25
KATATONIA + PRIMORDIAL
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

23/08/25
SUMMEROCK FESTIVAL
PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

24/08/25
APOCALYPTICA
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

30/08/25
POWER METAL LEGACY 2025
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/09/25
NEWDRESS + NABLA OPERATOR
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

09/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

10/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

12/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA
RITUAL MASS: il debutto ''Cascading Misery'' a settembre, ascolta la titletrack
13/08/2025 - 09:59 (44 letture)

13/08/2025 - 09:59
RITUAL MASS: il debutto ''Cascading Misery'' a settembre, ascolta la titletrack
13/08/2025 - 10:13
DEAD HEAT: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Process of Elimination'', diffuso un brano
13/08/2025 - 10:03
HEADS FOR THE DEAD: in arrivo il nuovo ''Never Ending Night Of Terror'', online un singolo
13/08/2025 - 09:54
CULT OF LUNA: pubblicano tre brani inediti
13/08/2025 - 09:51
RISE AGAINST: annunciato il nuovo ''Ricohet'', ascolta la titletrack
13/08/2025 - 09:48
TRIBAL GAZE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Inveighing Brilliance''
12/08/2025 - 20:51
REDSHARK: previsto per il mese di ottobre ''Sudden Impact'', ecco un brano
12/08/2025 - 20:47
SIENA ROOT: disponibile un brano dal nuovo live album
12/08/2025 - 20:44
METATRONE: presentato il nuovo singolo
12/08/2025 - 20:39
ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN: ascolta ''Goddamn Conspiracy'' dal nuovo album
12/08/2025 - 11:04
VALHALORE: guarda il video di ''Within the Fire'' dall'ultimo disco
 
