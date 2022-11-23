KANONENFIEBER: ecco ''Z-Vor'' dalla nuova compilation

|
I Kanonenfieber hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Century Media Records, il lyric video di Z-Vor.
Il brano è presente sulla compilation Soldatenschicksale in uscita il 30 gennaio 2026.
Tracklist:
01. Z-Vor!
02. Heizer Tenner
03. Ubootsperre (2025)
04. Kampf und Sturm (2025)
05. Die Havarie (2025)
06. Der Füsilier I (2025)
07. Der Füsilier II (2025)
08. The Yankee Division March (2025)
09. Die Fastnacht der Hölle (2025)
“In school, we learn that war is something bad. From the Defenestration of Prague to the assassination of the heir to the throne in Sarajevo – war always means violence. We hear of political tensions, daring campaigns, and grinding wars of attrition. All of this is underpinned by numbers so vast and abstract that they seem almost unreal: 17 million dead in the First World War alone.
When the gunpowder smoke clears from the battlefield, only the dead remain – no longer people. But who was the man lying shot in the shell crater? Who was the barely 17-year-old boy who suffocated in the dugout after a mine hit, screaming for his mother?
Who was the sergeant, the officer cadet, the engineer – the simple soldier who lost his life and identity within seconds? An individual fate, appearing so tiny in the shadow of the ‘greater whole’ that it barely receives any notice. This is exactly where Soldatenschicksale begins.
From the landing of the Americans on the Western Front to the merciless winter war in the East, to the battles on and beneath the waters of the North Sea – it’s about people. About voices. About stories that fade into oblivion.
Soldatenschicksale gathers reworked versions of ‘Yankee Division’ (2022), ‘Der Füsilier’ (2023), and ‘U-Bootsmann’ (2023), along with two new pieces serving as ‘Skagerrak’.
Skagerrak. The largest naval battle of the First World War.”