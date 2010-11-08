     
 
EVOKEN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Mendacium''
18/08/2025 - 16:25 (145 letture)

Awake
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 15.52.43
2
Gruppo spettacolare... un disco più bello delll\'altro... atmosfere oltretombali.
Marco
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 10.22.57
1
Che gruppo fantastico, fanno uscire il loro album, ovviamente a livelli massimi per il genere, poi qualche data live e spariscono. Dopo qualche anno tornano e senza clamori si ripetono e a volte si superano. Dal singolo dovrebbe succedere nuovamente…
83
75
85
90
89
11/08/2022
Live Report
EVOKEN + SHORES OF NULL + (ECHO)
Legend Club, Miano (MI), 26/07/2022
 
