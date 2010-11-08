EVOKEN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Mendacium''

|
Il gruppo death/doom metal Evoken pubblicherà il nuovo album Mendacium il 17 ottobre 2025 tramite Profound Lore Records.
Mendacium, the colossal 7th full-length album from death/doom overlords EVOKEN, tells the tale of a 14th century elder Benedictine monk with malady from illness preventing him from leaving his room within the monastery he dwells within. His faith and service to God can never be satiated. Slowly declining in health and sleepless from continuous pain, the monk encounters a hideous entity emerging through a tear in reality. The story questions, is the torment of this monk by each passing hour being inflicted by this entity or is it all within his own mind?
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Matins
2. Lauds
3. Prime
4. Terce
5. Sext
6. Nones
7. Vespers
8. Compline
Inoltre è online il primo singolo Matins.