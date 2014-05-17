     
 
AT THE GATES: il cantante Tomas ''Tomp'' Lindberg ricoverato per un tumore
18/08/2025 - 16:31 (276 letture)

fasanez
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 15.29.59
8
Coraggio, forza!
Ezio
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 14.39.59
7
Cazzo brutta cosa,.
Masterburner
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 13.41.21
6
Dai Tompa non fare scherzi!
NihilisT
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 13.35.09
5
Forza Tompa!
d.r.i.
Martedì 19 Agosto 2025, 11.33.14
4
incrociamo le dita
Duke
Lunedì 18 Agosto 2025, 21.26.41
3
..poverino....in bocca al lupo.....
LAMBRUSCORE
Lunedì 18 Agosto 2025, 21.22.05
2
Un grosso in culo al lupo!
progster78
Lunedì 18 Agosto 2025, 20.19.47
1
Forza ragazzo!
04/12/2022
Live Report
IN FLAMES + AT THE GATES + IMMINENCE + ORBIT CULTURE
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 01/12/2022
21/06/2015
Live Report
SLIPKNOT + AT THE GATES + TEMPERANCE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 16/06/2015
29/12/2014
Live Report
AT THE GATES + TRIPTYKON
Fritzclub, Berlino, Germania, 20/12/2014
22/05/2014
Live Report
AT THE GATES + IMPALED NAZARENE + MASTER + ALTRI
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 17/05/14
 
18/08/2025 - 16:31
AT THE GATES: il cantante Tomas ''Tomp'' Lindberg ricoverato per un tumore
06/10/2022 - 17:19
AT THE GATES: Anders Björler torna in formazione
05/08/2022 - 09:39
IN FLAMES: una data in Italia con gli At The Gates
04/08/2022 - 15:46
AT THE GATES: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''Garden of Cyrus''
24/07/2022 - 12:07
AT THE GATES: fuori il chitarrista Jonas Stålhammar
12/05/2022 - 11:05
PHENOMEROCK FEST: Ihsahn sarà headliner in data 9 luglio insieme agli At the Gates
02/04/2022 - 13:10
PHENOMEROCK FEST: annunciati gli At The Gates
02/12/2021 - 16:21
AT THE GATES: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Cosmic Pessimism''
02/07/2021 - 14:50
AT THE GATES: il video ufficiale di ''The Nightmare of Being''
19/06/2021 - 11:45
AT THE GATES: disponibile il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo ''The Fall Into Time''
