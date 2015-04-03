FEANOR: previsto per il mese di settembre il nuovo album

|
I Feanor hanno annunciato per il 19 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, del loro nuovo album Hellhammer.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Sirens of Death.
Tracklist:
01. Sirens Of Death
02. Bad Decisions
03. Hellhammer
04. Remember The Fallen
05. The Conqueror’s Path
06. The Epic Of Gilgamesh Pt2 (The Quest For Immortality)
07. H.M.J.
08. Maglor The Singer
09. Forged In Steel
10. The Flight Of The Valkyries
11. Houses Of Fire
12. The Ballad Of Beren And Luthien
13. This One’s For You