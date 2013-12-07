BIOHAZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Divided We Fall''

|
Il gruppo hardcore punk Biohazard pubblicherà il nuovo album Divided We Fall il 17 ottobre 2025 tramite Frontiers Label Group.
Brooklyn hardcore legends BIOHAZARD return in 2025 with Divided We Fall — their first studio album in over a decade and a triumphant reunion of the band’s classic original lineup. The result is a crushing and timely collection of tracks that strike hard and speak louder than ever.
Produced by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Deftones), Divided We Fall captures the raw intensity that defined Biohazard’s early years while confronting the fractured realities of modern life. Their unmistakable blend of hardcore, metal, and urban groove hits with renewed purpose — a sonic call to arms for unity in chaos.
From the rebellious fury of Fuck the System and the inner struggle of War Inside Me, to the defiant closer Warriors, the album channels rage, resistance, and resilience. Each track delivers relentless riffs, crushing rhythms, and the street-level authenticity that has always set Biohazard apart.
Divided We Fallis more than a comeback — it’s a mission statement. A reminder that in a world increasingly divided, music still has the power to unify, inspire, and ignite.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
FUCK THE SYSTEM
FORSAKEN
EYES ON SIX
DEATH OF ME
WORD TO THE WISE
THE FIGHT TO BE FREE
WAR INSIDE ME
S.I.T.F.O.A.
TEAR DOWN THE WALLS
I WILL OVERCOME
WARRIORS
Inoltre è online il singolo Eyes On Six.