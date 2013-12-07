     
 
BIOHAZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Divided We Fall''
21/08/2025 - 13:00 (52 letture)

Rain aka Area
Giovedì 21 Agosto 2025, 13.41.27
1
Direi niente male anzi... va beh fatta ecceczione un po per Kill or be killed i dischi usciti dopo i 90 mi delusero un po, però può essere che sarà un ritorno alla forma? Speriamo
ARTICOLI
16/07/2024
Live Report
BIOHAZARD + FEAR FACTORY
Phenomenon, Fontaneto D'Agogna (NO), 23/06/2024
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/08/2025 - 13:00
BIOHAZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Divided We Fall''
16/12/2024 - 09:51
BIOHAZARD: in studio per il nuovo album
18/02/2024 - 10:28
BIOHAZARD: nuova musica nel 2024
15/07/2023 - 10:21
BIOHAZARD: addio al batterista e membro fondatore Anthony Meo
12/10/2022 - 10:08
BIOHAZARD: annunciata la reunion con i membri originali
12/02/2016 - 18:48
BIOHAZARD: annullato il tour europeo
26/01/2016 - 14:01
BIOHAZARD: annunciati tre concerti a maggio
07/12/2014 - 09:46
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Biohazard ed Ill Nino
06/06/2014 - 11:35
BIOHAZARD: la band ha firmato un contratto mondiale
07/12/2013 - 10:49
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Biohazard e Ahab
