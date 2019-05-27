     
 
La copertina del disco
22/08/25
BARNABAS SKY
Over the Horizon

22/08/25
DESASTER
Kill All Idols

22/08/25
MYRATH
Reflections

22/08/25
REINFORCER
Ice and Death

22/08/25
DEFTONES
Private Music

22/08/25
STRANGERS
Boundless

22/08/25
REINFORCER
Ice and Death

22/08/25
DEFACEMENT
Doomed

22/08/25
INNUMERABLE FORMS
Pain Effulgence

22/08/25
JACK THE JOKER
The Devil to Pay in the Backlands

22/08/25
KATATONIA + PRIMORDIAL
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

23/08/25
SUMMEROCK FESTIVAL
PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

24/08/25
APOCALYPTICA
WONDERGATE FESTIVAL, PARCO DEI DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

30/08/25
POWER METAL LEGACY 2025
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/09/25
NEWDRESS + NABLA OPERATOR
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

09/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

10/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

12/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

13/09/25
SIGUR RÓS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

14/09/25
HAMMERFALL + TBA
ARENA ALPE ADRIA - LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD)
1914: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Viribus Unitis''
21/08/2025 - 19:09 (65 letture)

lisablack
Venerdì 22 Agosto 2025, 6.54.31
1
Finalmente, brano ottimo, 🤟
81
21/08/2025 - 19:09
1914: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Viribus Unitis''
05/06/2023 - 21:48
1914: ad agosto la riedizione di ''Eschatology of War''
03/03/2022 - 11:41
1914: cancellano il tour europeo
22/10/2021 - 11:48
1914: in streaming il singolo ''FN .380 ACP#19074'' dal nuovo album
23/09/2021 - 09:32
1914: online il video ufficiale di ''Pillars of Fire (The Battle of Messines)'' dal nuovo album
19/08/2021 - 19:31
1914: Diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Where Fear And Weapons Meet''
22/04/2021 - 09:04
1914: ulteriori dettagli del nuovo album ''Where Fear And Weapons Meet''
03/04/2021 - 00:37
1914: a breve entreranno in studio per il terzo album
31/01/2020 - 16:14
1914: due date in Italia ad aprile
27/05/2019 - 17:01
1914: ascolta il nuovo singolo dalla ristampa di ''The Blind Leading The Blind''
21/08/2025 - 21:36
BURNING WITCHES: in streaming il singolo ''Soul Eater''
21/08/2025 - 21:33
ARCH ENEMY: online la clip di ''Illuminate the Path''
21/08/2025 - 21:28
LORD OF THE LOST: in arrivo a dicembre il nuovo ''OPVS NOIR Vol. 2''
21/08/2025 - 21:23
MOONSPELL: a ottobre il nuovo live album ''Opus Diabolicum - The Orchestral Live Show''
21/08/2025 - 21:18
BIOSCOPE: ecco il singolo ''Vanishing Point''
21/08/2025 - 19:06
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: ascolta la nuova ''Marter''
21/08/2025 - 18:48
MASTODON: è deceduto Brent Hinds
21/08/2025 - 13:03
END IT: ''Could You Love Me?'' dal nuovo album ''Wrong Side Of Heaven''
21/08/2025 - 13:00
BIOHAZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Divided We Fall''
21/08/2025 - 10:39
DEMIURGON: diffusi i dettagli di ''Miasmatic Deathless Chamber'', ascolta ''Apoptosi''
 
