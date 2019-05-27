1914: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Viribus Unitis''

|
La formazione death/doom 1941 pubblicheranno il nuovo album Viribus Unitis il 14 novembre tramite Napalm Records.
“Viribus Unitis is about shared strength and the idea that true power lies in unity. Alone, one may fall – together, we can prevail and achieve our goals: Defeat the enemy, escape captivity, survive, and return to your family. We return with a new story. A story of life and military valor of a soldier who encountered the Great War in his native city of Lviv and went through it all. Side by side, with joint efforts of Ukrainians, Poles, Hungarians, Slovenes, Czechs, Slovaks, Jews, Croats, Bosniaks, Germans – all the peoples who made up the vast Austro-Hungarian Empire. Empires did not count people – they threw them into meat grinders where survival was only possible through unity. By helping one another. By sacrificing yourself for the sake of your loved ones and comrades.
This is a story of being blinded by war and the grandeur of the empire, of the heat of battle, realization and acceptance of reality, awakening, changing values, captivity, and liberation. It is a story of unbreakable will to live and hope amidst a terrifying and bloody war. It is a story of a new little life that changes all the rules and forces one to see the familiar from a different perspective. It is a story of love. It is a story of loss and death. Viribus Unitis is when pain, death, loss, loneliness, and fear encircle you. But you’re still unbroken!”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
War In (The Beginning of the Fall)
1914 (The Siege of Przemyśl)
1915 (Easter Battle for the Zwinin Ridge)
1916 (The Südtirol Offensive)
1917 (The Isonzo Front)
1918 Pt 1: WIA (Wounded in Action)
1918 Pt 2: POW (Prisoner of War)
1918 Pt 3: ADE (A duty to escape)
1919 (The Home Where I Died)
War Out (The End?)
Inoltre è online il primo singolo 1916 (The Südtirol Offensive).
From May 15 to June 10, 1916, the Italian Front saw one of its most intense clashes: the Battle of Asiago, also known as the Trentino Offensive.
The Austro-Hungarian army launched a massive surprise attack, hoping to crush Italian forces and break into the Venetian plains.
Nearly 200 battalions and 2000 guns, including 280 heavy artillery pieces, were amassed in Trentino
The Italians, caught off guard, were pushed back — but held the line with fierce resistance.
The combined toll of 230,000 casualties on both sides underscores the staggering human cost of the campaign. A brutal reminder of the mountain warfare that defined this front.
2000 guns - More than enough?