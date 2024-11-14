LORD OF THE LOST: in arrivo a dicembre il nuovo ''OPVS NOIR Vol. 2''

|
I Lord of the Lost hanno annunciato per il 12 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album OPVS NOIR Vol. 2.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete vedere i dettagli disponibili.
Tracklist:
01. The Fall From Grace
02. Would You Walk With Me Through Hell? (& Infected Rain)
03. One Of Us Will Be Next
04. Walls Of Eden
05. Raveyard (feat. Käärijä)
06. The Last Star
07. What Have We Become (feat. IAMX)
08. Winter’s Dying Heart
09. Scarlight
10. Please Break The Silence (feat. Anna Brunner)
11. Sharp Edges