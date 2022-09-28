SERJ TANKIAN: in uscita una nuova raccolta

|
Il cantante dei System of a Down Serj Tankian ha annunciato per il 24 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Serjical Strike Records/Create Music Group, della sua nuova raccolta intitolata Covers, Collaborations & Collages.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Electric Dreams.
Tracklist:
01. Electric Dreams
02. A Seed (feat. Deadmau5)
03. I’m Counting On You
04. I’m In Heaven
05. Things Unspoken (feat. Bic Runga)
06. I Found You
07. Kneeling Away From The Sun
08. Apocalyptical Dance (feat. Lucas Vidal)
09. Sonic Expulsions
10. When Death Arrives