SOULFLY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chama''
29/08/2025 - 11:23 (84 letture)

Nu Metal Head
Venerdì 29 Agosto 2025, 14.52.09
2
Beh questa suona maledettamente come i primi lavori, quelli del \"nu metal tribale\", come aveva promesso lui... Nello specifico il riffone sembra un misto tra quello di \"Mulambo\" e quello di \"Boom\"... E poi il titolo della traccia n. 4 mi pare un chiaro riferimento all\'omonimo del 1998, \"No hope = No fear\"... Grande Maxone!
Buried Alive
Venerdì 29 Agosto 2025, 13.14.21
1
Bomba
15/11/2018
Intervista
SOULFLY
"Canta ciò in cui credi, credi in ciò che canti!"
21/07/2013
Intervista
SOULFLY
L'atmosfera del gruppo è ancora qui
14/07/2013
Live Report
SOULFLY + INCITE + LODY KONG
CarroPonte, Sesto San Giovanni (MI), 10/07/2013
22/2/2009
Live Report
SOULFLY
Ritorno primitivo
 
29/08/2025 - 11:23
SOULFLY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chama''
26/05/2025 - 00:01
SOULFLY: aggiornamenti sul seguito di ‘‘Totem’’
09/04/2025 - 11:54
SOULFLY: due concerti in estate con un cambio di formazione
18/07/2023 - 10:20
SOULFLY: il live video di ''Superstition'' dall'ultimo disco
21/03/2023 - 08:06
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: dentro Saxon, Scala Mercalli, Soulfly e Ancillotti
08/07/2022 - 10:09
SOULFLY: online il singolo ''Filth upon Filth'' dal nuovo ''Totem''
09/06/2022 - 22:27
SOULFLY: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Scouting the Vile''
06/05/2022 - 00:01
SOULFLY: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Totem’’ e pubblicano il singolo ‘‘Superstition’’
22/01/2021 - 18:35
SOULFLY: entrano in studio per il nuovo album
31/05/2020 - 14:32
SOULFLY: disponibile il live video di ''Under Rapture''
29/08/2025 - 12:04
CHAT PILE: in arrivo il disco collaborativo con Hayden Pedigo ''In the Earth Again''
29/08/2025 - 12:00
STILLBIRTH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Survival Protocol'', una data in Italia
29/08/2025 - 11:56
RUNEMAGICK: il lyric video di ''Wyrd Unwoven''
29/08/2025 - 11:48
FRANTIC FEST: online i blind tickets per l'edizione 2026
29/08/2025 - 11:45
STONED JESUS: guarda il video di ''Low'' dal nuovo album
29/08/2025 - 11:42
DYING WISH: ecco il videoclip di ''Revenge In Carnage''
29/08/2025 - 11:38
BETHLEHEM: è deceduto il fondatore Jürgen Bartsch
29/08/2025 - 11:34
RAEIN: pubblicato a sorpresa il nuovo EP ''Forme Sommerse''
29/08/2025 - 11:30
AUTHOR & PUNISHER: il nuovo album ''Nocturnal Birding'' ad ottobre, guarda un video
29/08/2025 - 11:28
IGORRR: guarda il videoclip di ''Headbutt''
 
