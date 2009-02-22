SOULFLY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Chama''

|
I Soulfly pubblicheranno il nuovo album Chama il 24 ottobre 2025 tramite Nuclear Blast Records. La release è prodotta da Max Cavalera.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Indigenous Inquisition
02. Storm The Gates
03. Nihilist (feat. Todd Jones)
04. No Pain = No Power (feat. Dino Cazares, Ben Cook & Gabe Franco)
05. Ghenna (feat. Michael Amott)
06. Black Hole Scum
07. Favela / Dystopia
08. Always Was, Always Will Be…
09. Soulfly XIII
10. Chama
Inoltre è online il primo singolo Storm The Gates.