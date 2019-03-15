WALDGEFLUSTER: i dettagli di ''Knochengesänge'' e ''Knochengesänge II''

|
I blackster Waldgeflüster hanno annunciato per il 7 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite AOP Records, dei loro nuovi album Knochengesänge e Knochengesänge II.
Dear folks,
our new records "Knochengesänge" and Knochengesänge II" will be released on November 7th via @aop.records on various formats. While Part I is your classic Waldgeflüster album, we tried to go a different route on Part II. We took the songs of Part I, shattered them to ruins and created something new out of the debris.
We worked on this record for the past 4 years, and can't wait to share it with you. It deals with our mortality and the marks we leave behind. It is a very personal and honest album. We hope you will find something that resonates with you on it.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Knochengesang.
Tracklist:
Part I:
01. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
02. Bamberg, 20. Juni
03. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
04. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
05. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eis)
06. Knochengesang
07. The Parting Glass
Part II:
01. Das Klagelied der Krähen
02. Frankfurt, 19. März
03. The little King and his Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
04. Crusade in the dark
05. In Lethes Fluten
06. Singing of Bones
07. The Parting Glass