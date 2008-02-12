MAGNUM: possibile un nuovo album nel 2026

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, i Magnum hanno chiarito le voci riguardanti la pubblicazione di un nuovo album di inediti dopo che l'annuncio era stato dato in un comunicato stampa relativo alla loro partecipazione alla prossima edizione dello Stonedead Festival.
Al momento non è stata resa nota una data ufficiale per questo nuovo album, ma il contesto sembra lasciar pensare a una pubblicazione nel corso del 2026.
Restiamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli.
Di seguito il comunicato stampa dello Stonedead Festival e il post della band:
[...] Next up on the bill, it’s an honour to welcome the legendary Magnum, a band that means so much to so many.
Formed in Birmingham in the early 1970s, Magnum have become one of Britain’s most enduring melodic rock bands. With more than 20 studio albums, countless tours, and chart success across Europe, the band continue to inspire loyal fans worldwide with their distinctive blend of storytelling, power, and musicianship.
Not only have they been added to the 2026 Stonedead Feastival line up, but the iconic British rock band are also set to release a brand-new studio album, a moving tribute to their late founding member and principal songwriter, Tony Clarkin. Every track on the upcoming album was written and performed by Tony, with the material carefully curated from the band’s archives by his daughter, Dionne Clarkin. The record also features previously unreleased material, offering fans a rare and intimate glimpse into Tony’s creative legacy. This special collection showcases his timeless gift for powerful, evocative storytelling – a hallmark of Magnum’s music for more than five decades. From their Gold-certified classic On A Storyteller’s Night to epic anthems like Don’t Wake the Lion, Tony’s songs have defined Magnum’s career and inspired generations of rock fans. The new release continues that legacy, ensuring his artistry will resonate with audiences for years to come. “Tony’s songs have always been the beating heart of Magnum,” says vocalist Bob Catley. “This album is a tribute to his incredible talent and a gift to our fans, who have supported us for over 50 years.” Magnum’s influence spans decades, having shared stages with Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, and Judas Priest. Their most recent release, Here Comes the Rain (2024), topped the UK Rock Chart at #1, reaffirming their status as one of Britain’s most enduring and respected rock acts. [...]