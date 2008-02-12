     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Vecchia Formazione
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/09/25
AIRBORN
Lizard Secrets: Part 3 - Utopia

19/09/25
KAMRA
Unending Confluence

19/09/25
VIGLJOS
Tome 2: Ignis Sacer

19/09/25
STONED JESUS
Songs to Sun

19/09/25
AD NAUSEAM
Live at Roadburn

19/09/25
NAEVUS
Back Home

19/09/25
MIRADOR
Mirador

19/09/25
I PREVAIL
Violent Nature

19/09/25
TITHE
Communion In Anguish

19/09/25
STONED JESUS
Songs to Sun

CONCERTI

20/09/25
AVANTGARDE MUSIC FESTIVAL
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

29/09/25
THE OFFSPRING + SIMPLE PLAN
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA
MAGNUM: possibile un nuovo album nel 2026
14/09/2025 - 18:49 (95 letture)

progster78
Domenica 14 Settembre 2025, 20.03.53
1
Materiale scritto da Clarkin...moltissima curiosità e band magnifica. Tony r.i.p.
RECENSIONI
79
84
78
72
75
75
76
87
80
65
80
86
73
76
90
86
89
82
85
83
81
ARTICOLI
30/01/2025
Live Report
MAGNUM
O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, 21/01/2025
03/03/2014
Intervista
MAGNUM
Una nuova giovinezza
14/01/2011
Intervista
MAGNUM
Uomini di poche parole
12/02/2008
Intervista
MAGNUM
Parla Tony Clarkin
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/09/2025 - 18:49
MAGNUM: possibile un nuovo album nel 2026
13/12/2024 - 17:23
MAGNUM: online il live video di ''Days of No Trust''
16/11/2024 - 09:02
MAGNUM: presentano il live video di ''Kingdom of Madness''
26/10/2024 - 10:39
MAGNUM: a gennaio l'ultimo live con Tony Clarkin, ''Live at KK's Steel Mill''
11/09/2024 - 21:17
MAGNUM: in tour nel 2025 con un ''in memoriam'' in onore di Tony Clarkin
08/03/2024 - 08:34
MAGNUM: interrompono ogni attività
09/01/2024 - 17:30
MAGNUM: è scomparso Tony Clarkin
03/01/2024 - 22:02
MAGNUM: ecco ''The Seventh Darkness'' dal nuovo album
25/12/2023 - 09:58
MAGNUM: annullano il tour europeo per problemi di salute
22/11/2023 - 23:32
MAGNUM: presentano il primo singolo da ''Here Comes the Rain''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/09/2025 - 11:44
ELLEREVE: ecco un brano dal nuovo album
14/09/2025 - 11:41
FAUN: in streaming il video di ''Belladonna''
14/09/2025 - 11:38
VIGLJOS: guarda la clip di ''A Seed of Aberration''
14/09/2025 - 11:27
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST: ascolta il singolo ''All Life is Evil''
14/09/2025 - 11:20
NEW WORLD DEPRESSION: disponibile un brano dal nuovo ''Abysmal Void''
13/09/2025 - 12:26
NILE: annunciano il nuovo bassista
13/09/2025 - 12:11
CLAWFINGER: ''Ball & Chain'' è il secondo singolo da ''Before We All Die''
13/09/2025 - 11:50
DES ROCS: ascolta ''This Land'' dalla colonna sonora ufficiale di ''Borderlands 4''
13/09/2025 - 11:47
VOGELFREY: svelano i dettagli di ''Make Mittelalter Great Again''
13/09/2025 - 11:41
THRON: annunciato per l'autunno il nuovo ''Vurias''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     