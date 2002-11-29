     
 
19/09/25
I PREVAIL
Violent Nature

19/09/25
FEANOR
Hellhammer

19/09/25
STONED JESUS
Songs to Sun

19/09/25
KAMRA
Unending Confluence

19/09/25
HERETOIR
Solastalgia

19/09/25
HERETOIR
Solastalgia

19/09/25
KAMRA
Unending Confluence

19/09/25
DEMIURGON
Miasmatic Deathless Chamber

19/09/25
Nine Inch Nails
Tron - Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

19/09/25
VIGLJOS
Tome 2: Ignis Sacer

CONCERTI

20/09/25
AVANTGARDE MUSIC FESTIVAL
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

29/09/25
THE OFFSPRING + SIMPLE PLAN
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA
NOVEMBRE: Dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Words Of Indigo''
17/09/2025 - 19:07 (163 letture)

d.r.i.
Mercoledì 17 Settembre 2025, 22.53.56
3
E andiamooooo
Abbath
Mercoledì 17 Settembre 2025, 20.27.15
2
Meravigliosa notizia, per me sono tra le più grandi metal band italiane di sempre.
progster78
Mercoledì 17 Settembre 2025, 20.06.55
1
Tanta,tanta ma tanta roba.
RECENSIONI
85
90
s.v.
s.v.
s.v.
83
81
ARTICOLI
12/09/2016
Live Report
NOVEMBRE + LUNARSEA + UNALEI + SEVENTH GENOCIDE
Traffic Live Club, Roma, 08/09/2016
11/05/2016
Live Report
NOVEMBRE + ALBA DI MORRIGAN + PROLIFERHATE + AWAKE THE SUN + ALNEA + PLATEAU SIGMA
El Barrio, Torino, 07/05/2016
04/04/2016
Intervista
NOVEMBRE
L'ispirazione viene sempre dal vissuto
21/01/2008
Intervista
NOVEMBRE
Parla Carmelo Orlando
26/02/2006
Intervista
NOVEMBRE
Parla la band
29/11/2002
Intervista
NOVEMBRE
Parla Carmelo Orlando
 
