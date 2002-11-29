NOVEMBRE: Dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Words Of Indigo''

|
Il gruppo gothic metal Novembre pubblicherà il nuovo album Words of Indigo tramite Peaceville Records il 7 novembre 2025.
Coinciding with 35 years since Novembre’s original inception under the Catacomb moniker, and after an extended period of inactivity following the release of 2016’s acclaimed ‘URSA’ album, the newly reinvigorated Italian pioneers of atmospheric doom/death metal return with their most elaborately adorned and sonically refined opus to date in the shape of ninth studio album, ‘Words of Indigo’, set for release on Peaceville on 7th November, the band share the first single from the album - ‘Your Holocene’.
Speaking about the new track, songwriter Carmelo Orlando shared “The main riff of this track is deeply rooted in the ‘80s, whether AOR or pop-rock. It’s hard to say exactly where it has sprung from, but I just know it’s extremely catchy — a true earworm. This song practically wrote itself — its structure was ready within a couple of hours. The lyrics describe a primal soul, coming from a distant era - raw, rough, yet pure. A state of being in which many people are forced to live their existence, trapped with no way out, unaware of their rarity, purity, and yet, capacity to cause harm.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sun Magenta
2. Statua
3. Neptunian Hearts
4. House Of Rain
5. Brontide
6. Intervallo
7. Your Holocene
8. Chiesa Dell`alba
9. Ipernotte
10. Post Poetic
11. Onde
Inoltre è online il primo singolo Your Holocene.