     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/09/25
I PREVAIL
Violent Nature

19/09/25
FEANOR
Hellhammer

19/09/25
STONED JESUS
Songs to Sun

19/09/25
KAMRA
Unending Confluence

19/09/25
HERETOIR
Solastalgia

19/09/25
HERETOIR
Solastalgia

19/09/25
KAMRA
Unending Confluence

19/09/25
DEMIURGON
Miasmatic Deathless Chamber

19/09/25
Nine Inch Nails
Tron - Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

19/09/25
VIGLJOS
Tome 2: Ignis Sacer

CONCERTI

20/09/25
AVANTGARDE MUSIC FESTIVAL
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

29/09/25
THE OFFSPRING + SIMPLE PLAN
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA
LAMP OF MURMUUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy''
18/09/2025 - 09:39 (85 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/09/2025 - 09:39
LAMP OF MURMUUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/09/2025 - 12:16
IRON MAIDEN: una data a San siro nel 2026
18/09/2025 - 09:34
CORONER: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Symmetry''
18/09/2025 - 09:29
TITHE: in streaming il nuovo album ''Communion In Anguish''
17/09/2025 - 19:19
BIOHAZARD: il visualizer del nuovo singolo ''Death On Me''
17/09/2025 - 19:16
CONJURER: guarda il video di ''Let Us Live'' dal nuovo ''Unself''
17/09/2025 - 19:13
GATES TO HELL: online il singolo ''Disfigured''
17/09/2025 - 19:11
DEAD HEAT: ecco il videoclip di ''By My Will''
17/09/2025 - 19:07
NOVEMBRE: Dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Words Of Indigo''
17/09/2025 - 19:04
OUTLAW: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Those Who Breathe Fire''
17/09/2025 - 19:02
GUILT TRIP: il video ufficiale della nuova ''Burn''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     