LAMP OF MURMUUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy''

I blackster Lamp Of Murmuur pubblicheranno il nuovo album The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy il 14 novembre 2025 tramite Wolves of Hades.
Two years since the release of Saturnian Bloodstorm, Lamp of Murmuur has once again raised the chalice of victory for the masses with a new beckoning of devotion and elegance, titled The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy. Gradually ascended these past years as one of the furthermost esteemed and sought luminaries within the new wave of black metal, Lamp of Murmuur is still a force to be reckoned with.
Where Saturnian Bloodstorm raged with untamable fire and Submission and Slavery plunged into catharsis and purgatory, this new opus stands as the synergy of both sides of a bloodstained coin: triumph and grief, transcendence and torment. Beneath the soundscapes of blackened vigor and madness lies a narrative that reaches beyond dreams, exploring instead the unyielding pursuit of absolute spiritual liberation through sacrifice, manifesting the will of the Seven Spears with a delicate yet more menacing gesture than in previous efforts, birthing the project’s most adventurous and daring offering yet.
Inspired by the primordial majesty of black metal yet unbound by its limitations, Lamp of Murmuur continues to prosper, owing nothing to convention, repetition, or the demands of the masses. With The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy, it has become evident that this vision refuses to compromise and keeps pushing the boundaries within the darker arts. From traditional-rooted blastbeating riffs, haunting gothic overtones, and triumphant heavy metal debauchery, Lamp of Murmuur has transmuted continuously and embodies yet another metamorphosis, an extravagant voyage that's in equal parts dream and nightmare, standing in defiance of all that was, is, and will be.
To be released through Wolves of Hades, The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy stands as another testament to Lamp of Murmuur's unwavering pursuit of vision and freedom: an offering of intoxicating grandeur, a hymn to the eternal dream of a soul yearning to be unchained.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Fires of Seduction
2. Forest of Hallucinations
3. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)
4. Reincarnation of a Witch
5. Angelic Vortex
6. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance
7. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm
8. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall
9. A Brute Angel's Sorrow
Inoltre è online il singolo Forest of Hallucinations.