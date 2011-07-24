SLASH: a novembre il nuovo live album

|
Il chitarrista Slash ha annunciato per il 7 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del suo nuovo Live Album Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Oh Well.
Tracklist - CD 1:
01. Intro
02. Parchman Farm Blues
03. Killing Floor
04. Born Under a Bad Sign
05. Oh Well
06. Big Legged Woman
07. Key to the Highway
08. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone
Tracklist - CD2:
09. Stormy Monday
10. The Pusher
11. Metal Chestnut
12. Crossroads
13. Stone Free
14. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
15. Shake Your Money Maker