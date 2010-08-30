STAR ONE: disponibile la versione originale di ''The Year of ‘41'' con Dino Jelusick

|
Arjen Lucassen ha pubblicato, tramite i propri canali social, il video di The Year of ‘41 con la collaborazione di Dino Jelusick. Il brano sarebbe dovuto comparire sull'album Revel in Time del suo progetto Star One uscito nel corso del 2022.
Ladies and gentlemen… meet one of the best singers in the world right now… Dino Jelusick! Dino was supposed to sing ‘The Year of ‘41’ on my 2022 Star One album ‘Revel In Time’. He recorded the song but unfortunately we couldn't use it because of problems with the record label that Dino was signed with. But now all that has been solved, and we are proud to finally present the song in all its glory! Just listen to his powerful and soulful vocals here and I’m sure you’ll know what I mean!
The song also features an amazing guitar solo by Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher) and virtuoso keyboard solo by my friend Jens Johansson (Yngwie Malmsteen, Stratovarius, Rainbow). And of course as always the powerhouse that is Ed Warby on drums.
The lyrics are based on the movie The Final Countdown. No no… not the song!