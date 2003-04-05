DREAM THEATER: a novembre il nuovo live album

|
I Dream Theater hanno annunciato per il 28 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Inside Out Music/Sony Music, del loro nuovo Live Album Quarantième: Live à Paris.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video di Overture 1928 / Strange Déjà Vu.
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Metropolis Pt. 1
02. Overture 1928
03. Strange Déjà Vu
04. The Mirror
05. Panic Attack
06. Barstool Warrior
07. Hollow Years
08. Constant Motion
09. As I Am
Tracklist - CD2:
01. Orchestral Overture
02. Night Terror
03. Under A Glass Moon
04. This Is The Life
05. Vacant
06. Stream of Consciousness
07. Octavarium
Tracklist - CD3:
01. Home
02. The Spirit Carries On
03. Pull Me Under