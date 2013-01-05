     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/09/25
NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Generation Of The Void

26/09/25
IGORRR
Amen

26/09/25
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Portals

26/09/25
RAGE
A New World Rising

26/09/25
DYING WISH
Flesh Stays Together

26/09/25
RISEN ATLANTIS
Power to the Past

26/09/25
ABRAHAM
idsungwüssä

26/09/25
FROSTMOON ECLIPSE
As Time Retreats

26/09/25
ROYAL SORROW
Innerdeeps

26/09/25
PEELINGFLESH
PF Radio 2

CONCERTI

29/09/25
THE OFFSPRING + SIMPLE PLAN
UNIPOL FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + tba
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
FAUN + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/10/25
LACUNA COIL + NONPOINT
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

10/10/25
WOLFHEART + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/10/25
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

16/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

17/10/25
GUS G. + RONNIE ROMERO
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/10/25
THE DARKNESS
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)
FREEDOM CALL: nuovo album nel corso del 2026
23/09/2025 - 11:25 (55 letture)

RECENSIONI
79
85
80
79
72
75
68
68
75
ARTICOLI
07/06/2015
Intervista
FREEDOM CALL
Respiriamo senza vivere
17/05/2015
Live Report
SONATA ARCTICA + FREEDOM CALL + TWILIGHT FORCE
Estragon, Bologna - 11/05/15
05/01/2013
Intervista
FREEDOM CALL
Siamo una band divertente!
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/09/2025 - 11:25
FREEDOM CALL: nuovo album nel corso del 2026
08/05/2024 - 17:06
FREEDOM CALL: presentano il video di ''Supernova''
10/04/2024 - 16:24
FREEDOM CALL: guarda il video di ''High Above''
21/03/2024 - 08:14
FREEDOM CALL: pubblicano il videoclip di ''In Quest Of Love''
21/02/2024 - 18:14
FREEDOM CALL: i dettagli di ''Silver Romance'' e il brano omonimo
15/11/2023 - 08:06
FREEDOM CALL: in studio per il nuovo disco
25/07/2023 - 21:35
FREEDOM CALL: ritorna in formazione Ramy Ali
20/07/2023 - 11:04
FREEDOM CALL: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The M.E.T.A.L. Fest''
02/06/2023 - 12:28
FREEDOM CALL: a luglio il live album ''The M.E.T.A.L. Fest'', ascolta la titletrack
28/09/2022 - 11:23
CHRIS BAY: il cantante dei Freedom Call in Italia per due date
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/09/2025 - 11:19
KARU: a novembre il nuovo ''Perdition''
23/09/2025 - 11:13
THEM: in streaming un brano da ''Psychedelic Enigma''
23/09/2025 - 11:07
THORONDIR: disponibile il singolo ''Der Wilde Jager'' dal nuovo album
22/09/2025 - 20:51
LEAH MARTIN-BROWN: presenta un brano dal suo nuovo album
22/09/2025 - 20:41
MEZZROW: ecco ''Symphony of Twisted Souls''
22/09/2025 - 20:37
MIASMATA: previsto per il mese di ottobre il nuovo ''Subterrania''
22/09/2025 - 18:50
THE GATHERING: il prossimo maggio in Italia assieme ad Anneke van Giersbergen
22/09/2025 - 18:36
SANS ROI: in streaming un brano dal nuovo album
22/09/2025 - 18:30
SERJ TANKIAN: ecco il singolo ''Things Unspoken''
22/09/2025 - 18:08
DREAM THEATER: a novembre il nuovo live album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     