FREEDOM CALL: nuovo album nel corso del 2026

I Freedom Call hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver rinnovato il contratto con l'etichetta Steamhammer/SPV. Contestualmente è stato annunciato che il nuovo album uscirà nel corso del 2026.
+++ FREEDOM CALL x STEAMHAMMER +++
Following their extremely successful and trust-based collaboration of more than 25 years, southern German melodic metal act @freedomcallofficial and their record label @steamhammer.official / @spv.entertainment will continue to focus on joint projects: Mastermind Chris Bay and his three bandmates have just renewed their contract with the Hanover-based label, which will also release their two upcoming studio albums. The band’s twelfth, currently still untitled album is scheduled for a summer 2026 release!
Chris Bay explains: “Trust and the certain knowledge that each party will deliver excellent and reliable work are the most important criteria in successful teamwork. Both have been the basis of our collaboration with Steamhammer/SPV for more than a quarter of a century, so the renewal of our contract was no more than a formality on both sides.”
Steamhammer label manager Olly Hahn also looks forward to the continued collaboration: “Freedom Call have been with SPV/Steamhammer for 26 years now and have grown into one of the most popular power metal bands during this time. I’m really proud that we will continue on this successful path for another two albums. Many thanks to Chris Bay and the band for their loyalty and trust in us. Happy metal rules!“