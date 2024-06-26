STRYPER: i dettagli del disco natalizio ''The Greatest Gift of All''

Gli Stryper
hanno annunciato per il 21 novembre 2025 il loro album natalizio, The Greatest Gift of All
, tramite l'etichetta italiana Frontiers Music Srl
.
A sinistra si può vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:01. The Greatest Gift of All
02. Go Tell It On the Mountain
03. Heaven Came (On Christmas Day)
04. Little Drummer Boy
05. Still the Light
06. Silent Night
07. On This Holy Night
08. Joy to the World
09. Reason for the Season
10. Winter Wonderland
In basso, il nuovo singolo Winter Wonderland
, mentre a questo link
trovate il precedente Still the Light
.