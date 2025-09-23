A SOMBER FUNERAL: a marzo il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo

|
I black metaller A Somber Funeral hanno annunciato per il 13 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Silent Watcher Records, del loro nuovo album Since You Left These Shores.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo The Sailor che vede la collaborazione di Peter Yordanov dei Vorga.
Tracklist:
01. You Left Me In My Hardest Time
02. Maybe She's Dreaming (feat.Winterherz)
03. Like An Autumn Leaf (feat.Jake Superchi)
04. Mourning Years
05. An Eternal Traveler
06. Forsaken Youth (feat.Aleevok)
07. Light Of Big Cities
08. Crossroad Without Encounter
09. The Sailor (feat.Petar Yordanov) 06:29 video
10. Since I Left Those Shores (feat.Faidra)