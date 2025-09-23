AXTY: firmano con Napalm Records e presentano il singolo ''selfish''

|
La metalcore band brasiliana Axty ha rivelato, tramite i propri canali social e a quelli dell'etichetta, di aver firmato un contratto con la Napalm Records.
Per celebrare il fatto hanno pubblicato il singolo selfish.
"We’re beyond excited to announce our signing with Napalm Records, one of the world’s leading independent metal labels, responsible for shaping the path of some of the biggest and most groundbreaking bands in the scene. This is truly a dream come true for us. This partnership marks a huge step in our career, and we can’t wait to share with you everything that’s coming next.
Signing with Napalm was without a doubt the right decision, as it’s a label that truly understands our vision. It gives us the confidence that we’ll have the support to spread our art to the world, with total artistic freedom and, at the same time, the professional backing of such an incredible team. Being welcomed into this family means the world to us, and we’re extremely excited for what’s ahead. We also want to thank the entire Napalm team for the amazing reception and openness they’ve shown us since day one.
We believe this achievement goes beyond just us, it’s also about showing the world that Brazil has an incredible scene filled with talented and powerful bands that deserve recognition. We’re proud to carry this flag and represent not only AXTY, but also the strength and creativity of Brazilian metalcore on the global stage."