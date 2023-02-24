VOIDCEREMONY: a novembre il nuovo ''Abditum'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione death metal VoidCeremony pubblicherà il nuovo disco Abditum il 14 novembre tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Emerging with a labyrinthine work of creativity constructed with an intensity both unrelenting and precise, VoidCeremony returns with their signature sound, an abstract and scathing zone of musical obscurity rife with cynicism toward humanity. ‘Abditum’, the third full length album, unfurls with a sense of arcane design where twisting riffs clash and converge in unforeseen sequences.
Composed by Wandering Mind (aka Garrett Johnson) the otherworldly riffing spirals into altered shapes, conjuring tones that veer between luminous clarity and abyssal murk. Joined in the darkness by guitarist The Archonoclast (Jayson McGehee), Dylan Marks on drums and bass co-conspirators The Great Righteous Destroyer (Damon Good) and The Absent Deity (Ben Ricci), in tandem they create a cacophony of hellish jazz-inflected discord and unpredictable texture; every composition a descent into shifting caverns, where sudden openings reveal hidden pathways only to close again with finality.
Existing within an unawakened mind, contemplate a journey through the landscapes of ‘Abditum’, a region replete with the harmonies of the spheres and ever evolving chaos. These elements create a world that is alien yet meticulously considered. VoidCeremony once again resists easy grasp, demands immersion and rewards repeated exploration, materializing new contours perpetually.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro - Inevitable Entropy
2. Veracious Duality
3. Seventh Ephemeral Aura
4. Dissolution
5. Despair of Temporal Existence
6. Failure of Ancient Wisdoms
7. Silence Which Ceases All Minds
8. Gnosis of Ambivalence
9. Outro - Elegy of Finality
Inoltre è online il singolo Seventh Ephemeral Aura.